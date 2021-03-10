The first inning of the game against Dadeville set the tone for the Elmore County Panthers as the program’s momentum carried them to a 7-4 victory over the Dadeville Tigers Tuesday.
Elmore County managed to strike for an RBI single in the first inning as Brody Ward singled to right following a walk and a single to put the Panthers on base early.
“Brody gave us three good innings on the mound in his first appearance and we got off to a good start offensively,” Elmore County head coach Michael Byrd said. “We swung the bats pretty well and mixed in several stolen bases. We had a couple chances to put them away but couldn’t get the big hit with the bases loaded twice. Good news is, we avoided a big inning on defense and answered back each time they scored. Cooper Rogers pitched well in relief and Sean Darnell closed it for us. It was good to get a win over a former area rival. We’re playing a little cleaner each time out and have won four in a row now.”
Both teams remained stagnant on the base paths in the second inning as Dadeville suffered back-to-back 1-2-3 innings. Things became a bit worse for the Tigers in the third inning.
The Tigers issued back-to-back walks, one of which put Payton Stephenson on base and gave him not one, but two chances to steal bases.
Stephenson held up a third as the second walk was issued. With Ward back up to bat, the Tigers allowed Stephenson to score on a wild pitch and Sean Darnell, who was walked earlier, reached third on the same pitch.
Ward managed to single to left for his second RBI in the contest and effectively put the Panthers ahead 3-0.
The fourth run of the game for the Tigers came after a dropped third strike throw down to first led to the third runner in the inning scoring.
“We struggled on the mound early,” Dadeville head coach Curtis Martin said. “Had many chances to break the game open but couldn’t. We had the bases loaded in the third with one out and grounded into a double play. Had second and third with no outs in the fourth and could not generate a run.”
The game was well out of hand in the top of the fourth inning. Elmore County scampered out to a 6-0 lead but the Tigers weren’t necessarily out of the game yet. Instead, the program fought back.
Tripp McKinley reached base safely via the walk and then reached second. An error by short allowed Lane Smith to also reach base. McKinley brought in the first run of the game on an error by Elmore County’s catcher while Smith moved forward 90-feet on the same play.
Caleb Bice doubled for the second run of the game to give the Tigers a bit of life despite being down 6-2.
The Panthers added their final run of the game in the fifth inning but in the bottom, it was errors that allowed the Tigers to score their final two runs of the contest.
“In the last inning with a runner on first and second with one out and could not get a run as well,” Martin said. “We struggled with execution and situational hitting at the plate. Gotta have guys step up and produce in those situations. We weill learn from this and get better. Elmore County is a great team.”
Darnell and Ward of the Panthers finished with two RBIs while Dadeville’s Bice accounted for the only earned run in the game.