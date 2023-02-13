Eleven area wrestlers will compete for state titles in Huntsville this week, including eight wrestlers from Benjamin Russell and three wrestlers from Reeltown.
Both schools competed in the AHSAA Wrestling Sectionals over the weekend, with Benjamin Russell taking home two individual second place finishes and a sixth overall finish as a team. Reeltown had one second place finish individually, with a 15th overall team placement.
On the Wildcats side, Jamarion Whetstone finished second overall in the 160-pound class and Tymon Belyeu finished second in heavyweight. Outside of those two, Savon Spradley finished third overall in the 170-pound class.
Whetstone, boasting a 48-3 record on the year, defeated two wrestlers before ultimately taking home second place. Belyeu just narrowly was edged by Wetumpka’s Willie Cox in the heavyweight final, losing 3-2.
Spradley, the third senior of the trio, won his third place bout over a wrestler from Pelham. His win put him to 43 victories on the year.
Lee Leonard, Colton Morgan, Sandlin Pike, Damion Billups and Jartavious Burroughs all finished in the top-6 and earned placement at state in their individual weight classes.
Morgan, Pike and Billups all finished in sixth place overall in the 106, 132 and 138-pound classes respectively.
Leonard took home a fourth place finish in the 145-pound class. In the 182-pound division, Burroughs also took home a sixth place finish.
For the Rebels, Drake Wood took home a second place overall in the 106-pound class, giving Reeltown its highest individual finish.
Wood was defeated in his final match of the day by a wrestler from Oak Grove. However, Wood defeated four wrestlers en route to the first place bout. On the season, Wood went 41-6.
In the 126-pound class, junior Brody Ledbetter placed sixth. Earning Reeltown’s third and final state placement, Devin Bragg placed fourth overall in the 195-pound class.
All 11 athletes will compete at the AHSAA State Wrestling Championships from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18. The tournament will be held at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.
