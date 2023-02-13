Devin Bragg reeltown wrestling
Submitted / The Outlook Reeltown fresshman Devin Bragg attemtps to pin a wrestler at the AHSAA 1A-4A Super South Sectionals in Montgomery. Feb. 11, 2023.

 Submitted / The Outlook

Eleven area wrestlers will compete for state titles in Huntsville this week, including eight wrestlers from Benjamin Russell and three wrestlers from Reeltown.

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

