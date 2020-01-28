A spark is just what the doctor order for Benjamin Russell’s boys basketball team.
New coach Jeremy Freeman, who was coming off a state championship win at Central Coosa, isn’t used to losing and he’s been searching for ways to bring some success to the Wildcats.
Over the Christmas break and the middle school season ending, Freeman found just what he was looking for. The Alexander City Middle School team was coming off an extremely successful season so it seemed only logical to see if any of those players could bring that winning mindset to Benjamin Russell.
He found it in spades.
Gabe Benton, Chris Foster and Malcolm Simmons, all of whom are eighth-graders, have been moved up to the varsity squad and they’ve already made an immediate impact. Freeman even decided to put Benton and Foster into a starting role for Thursday’s game against Briarwood, and it resulted in a 79-74 victory. BRHS had previously lost to Briarwood by 20 points less than two months ago.
“The energy they have brought was really contagious,” Freeman said. “It made it to where it’s all important and that’s what I’ve been trying to get everybody to buy into from the beginning. Each position is important, defensively and offensively, and you have to take things seriously. Those young men are very serious about the game, and that’s a carryover.”
Each one provides something different also and that’s been key for the Wildcats. Benton is more of a pure scorer; he put up 18 points against the Lions after a 23-point performance in a Class 6A Area 6 game against Opelika. Foster has played the point and has done well as a floor general; he also scored 10 points against Briarwood; and Simmons provides size and speed.
“Gabe is very consistent on the block and he does a great job of holding his position and catching the ball in traffic,” Freeman said. “He’s really calm and cool right there. Foster wants to make the play and he wants to make the shot. He just wants the ball in his hands to try to do something that’s going to contribute for the team to make it easier for his teammates.
“Malcolm is just an athlete. You can put him anywhere; he runs up and down really well. He hustles and he plays end to end like none other. All three are very knowledgeable of the game.”
That high basketball IQ is one of the big reasons Freeman thought it would be OK to bring the eighth-graders all the way up to the varsity level. Despite how much faster and more physical the varsity game is than at the middle school level, Freeman felt those three players could handle it and were ready for that challenge.
“It just looked right to bring them along,” Freeman said. “It has really worked well for us. They really understand the game. They really move well; they’re quick. They’re decisive upon what they want to do and they fit in well.”
If seniors and juniors would be able to embrace such young players on the varsity squad was a question early on, but Freeman has been extremely pleased with how his veteran players have treated the youngsters. The team chemistry has worked out really well.
“I told them, ‘These are your little brothers; you treat them as such and protect them,’” Freeman said. “I knew there would need to be some help for them, but they were going to help (the other players) as well. It’s definitely been a team effort for that and (the older guys) are buying into the process that this is for the betterment of the team. It’s not to try to belittle anyone or discourage anyone.”
Because the Wildcats are graduating nine seniors this season, they know they’re going to have a very young squad next year and Freeman said this is just a preview of things to come. It also doesn’t hurt to give those eighth-graders some playing time now when they’re likely going to be relied upon fairly heavily next season.
The ultimate goal for Freeman has always been to get back to where he was with the Cougars and win another state championship. He said he’s not giving up on that possibility this season but he’s extremely confident a blue trophy is in Benton, Foster and Simmons’ future.
“The prize is always to win a state championship and we’re not going to give up on that this year or in the future,” Freeman said. “That’s what the program is designed to do. They are going to get one. It’s just a matter of is it going to be more than one. But they are going to get one. I’m telling you that right now.”