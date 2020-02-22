Neither Horseshoe Bend basketball season resulted in a postseason berth but that certainly wasn’t for lack of trying.
One of the best things both coaches saw from their teams was constant effort.
“I think we played hard the entire season and we had a lot of energy,” HBS boys coach Chad Kison said. “We just came up short in some games but with the talent we had, we did the best we could. There were a couple times I felt we could’ve played a little better but I wasn’t displeased. They showed good attitude and worked hard.”
Both teams came up just short in the first round of their respective Class 2A Area tournaments, ending their seasons earlier this month. But the good news for both squads is they’ll be returning a lot.
The girls team had three seniors, Ashley Clanton, Erica Bryan and Nadia Freeman. Although Clanton and Freeman became big contributors, the Generals will return leading scorers Jahia Jennings and Caly Carlisle.
“I just expect them to get stronger on the inside and be able to get more rebounds and more putbacks,” HBS girls coach Erica Meigs said. “Kate (Lewis) and Abby (Cheatam) were also just juniors, so they’ll be back and they help a lot with the ballhandling.”
As for the seniors, Meigs knows they all did a lot for the program and although they weren’t necessarily always on the statistic sheet, they still were important leaders for the Generals.
“Ashley really stepped up and was a leader this year and got into a starting position,” Meigs said. “She worked real hard inside. Nadia’s heart has always been in basketball and she’s another one that showed good leadership this year.
“Erica was one of those players who was an awesome bench player. She provided encouragement to everybody and she would come into a game and do what we needed her too.”
One of the biggest signs of improvements for the Generals was their shooting. Meigs said they went from a 3-point shooting percentage of just 16% a season ago to 30% this year, and that’s due to their work ethic in the weight room.
The offseason work will continue to be the predecessor for success for the Generals, who have several really young players who boast bright futures. Reagan Taylor and Nadia Brooks are both multi-sport athletes and Meigs is hoping they’ll continue to grow with playing time.
Although Kison obviously encourages his players to compete in multiple sports, he said that sometimes does present a problem especially for the Generals whose biggest struggle this season was offense. After Cole Johnson, Horseshoe Bend was very limited with scoring options.
But Kison is hoping he’ll have some players who put an extra emphasis on the court despite the fact they’re competing in other sports.
“I’ve got some kids that really love basketball, which is a good way to start,” Kison said. “Up here, it’s just tough because we share kids. My best shooters are now with the baseball team then they’ll go to spring football. When the season is here, it’s great but it’s hard to get them to concentrate on one sport in the offseason.”
Kison is looking for ways to improve shooting though including buying a shootaway machine, which allows a player to get in the gym by himself and not have to chase down a ball or rely on a teammate for passes.
The Generals also struggled this year because they didn’t have a true point guard. Due to a player leaving the team early in the season, they were left without someone to fit that role.
“That’s real important and that’s one of my major focuses,” Kison said. “I have a kid that doesn’t play football. Klark James will be a sophomore and I’m pushing him in that role.”
With Johnson being a top offensive threat and Holt Tidwell having better skills elsewhere, Kison said James could play a vital role for years to come.
“If I can develop him, I think that’ll help a lot,” Kison said.