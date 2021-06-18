Employees circle their calendars whenever Gavyn Vickers comes into work at The Stables at Russell Crossroads.
Whatever the job, whether it’s hacking through brush with a machete, shoveling heaping piles of horse manure or guiding visitors on trail rides, Vickers is going to get it done.
Those around him are forced to pick up their own pace by proximity.
“Gavyn is 110 miles an hour all the time. Sometimes I have to tell him to slow down a little bit, we don’t have to get it done in an hour.” said Stanley Ingram, Vickers’ grandfather and the manager of the stables, laughing. “Everybody likes to know when he’s coming into work, what days he’s gonna work.”
Such traits have made Vickers not only a valuable asset to Ingram’s farm, where he’s worked since age 10, but an even greater cog in Benjamin Russell’s football machine as the senior defensive end tries to help build a winning culture under new head coach Aubrey Blackwell.
“I feel like my brain works differently than most,” Vickers said. “I feel like, ‘I’ve gotta get that job done.’ That’s just the way my mind works. I’m a very get after it type of person. If I want it, I’m probably gonna get it.”
“Motor” is a word that gets tossed around more than untied shoelaces in football circles, especially when describing defensive linemen. But it’s the best way to describe how Vickers attacks the game in preparation and in practice.
His motor is unstoppable.
“You don’t coach a lot of kids who can play at that level for as long as he does,” Blackwell said. “We all, as coaches, say we want people to play at 110 percent and we want to get their maximum effort. But in reality, how much you really see that in game film, isn’t always a lot. You may see it once every three plays in high school, or every other play. But Gavyn will literally push himself to the point where we have to take him out because he’s gonna fall out.”
Ingram said that’s been the case for his daughter’s son as far back as he can remember, both in the stables and on the football field.
With age, Vickers’ maturity and dependability have grown to match his work ethic.
“He’s reliable. He hasn’t just changed the workouts he does, the ways he works, it’s the whole deal,” Ingram said. “The last couple years I’ve seen Gavyn change into a really nice young man.”
Vickers’ drive has paid dividends in the weight room. He’s now over 315 pounds on bench press, with a squat in excess of 430.
Those numbers don’t come from team workouts alone. Vickers lifts extra when he can, even taking on a personal trainer for a time. Blackwell had to tell him to slow down because he was over lifting at one point.
The work never bugs Vickers. His only qualm is the calories he has to take in to keep up.
“Eating five, six times a day is not fun for me,” Vickers said, laughing. “Chicken and rice man, chicken and rice.”
Even his tactics when rushing the quarterback are task-oriented and relentless. Vicker’s go-to rush move is to chop his opponent’s arms down and swim inside, using an offensive lineman’s momentum against him to open a lane inside to the quarterback.
“That’s my go-to, it’s just instinct,” Vickers said. “But I like it when I can get them going outside, and I can go back in. Because it’s point A to point B. It’s quicker.”
Vickers earned first-team All-Outlook honors at defensive end for his play in 2020, and with his weight room workmanship, Blackwell is excited to see what the pass rusher delivers this season.
Colleges have started taking interest in the senior as well, with Blackwell saying he’s been “tearing it up” at recruiting camps at places such as Alabama, Auburn, Clemson and Texas, although he’s yet to land any offers.
“We really wanted to get him out there as soon as possible,” Blackwell said. “Gavyn’s got really good tape from last year, we’re working hard on him in the weight room, trying to get his weight up and do some things like that. But Gavyn’s extremely passionate about what he does, he’s an extremely hard worker.”
More importantly for Benjamin Russell’s upcoming season, however, others have started taking note of and embodying Vickers’ approach to weight training and offseason preparation.
It’s an important component for the Wildcats’ team moving forward, as Blackwell takes over a team that went 2-8 in 2020.
“We make our lifting groups extremely competitive,” Blackwell said. “We want them to compete with each other every day. We have specific lifts, specific things that we do inside the weight room that try to encourage that type of competition. Our top two lifting groups, where he is, they’re always trying to push each other. They’re always trying to match each other.”
Vickers, Blackwell and Benjamin Russell will open their season against Huffman Aug. 20.