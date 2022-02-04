With Wednesday having been national signing day and several others having already inked their national letters of intent, another local athlete made his journey to the collegiate level official Thursday.
Cornerback Dontarious Thomas, a key cog in Benjamin Russell football’s secondary this past season, signed his NLI to Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee at BRHS Thursday.
Thomas led the Wildcats in passes defensed in 2021, averaging nearly one per game with nine total on the season. He added an interception and provided a bit of run support as well, with 24 total tackles including one tackle for a loss.
He landed an honorable mention on the All-Outlook football team for his efforts.
“I’m really proud of what Dontarious has accomplished and what he’s doing,” Benjamin Russell head coach Aubrey Blackwell said. “He was a leader for us.”
Where Thomas’ college selection differs from many others in the area is its distance from Alexander City.
Milwaukee is more than 12 hours by car from the player’s hometown and nearly two hours directly from Birmingham via plane, although if one were flying there it would probably require at least one connection.
“Wisconsin Lutheran’s done a really good job of reaching out into the South, trying to get some players that they know aren’t getting opportunities because of the transfer portal, everything else that is happening,” Blackwell said. “In high school football, a lot of players in the South are starting to push up more toward the North, more northern schools are starting to do a good job recruiting the South.”
A comfortable coaching situation can help alleviate concerns about distance, and Thomas said by the end of the process he knew it was the right selection for him because of that.
Eric Treske is in his second year leading the Warriors’ program and he and his staff developed a strong connection with Thomas, making him secure in his choice.
“The coaches are really what did it for me,” Thomas said. “They got to meet my parents. One of the coaches came down here to talk to me, and that was a special thing to me. All around, they’ve just been very consistent with their communication. They’ve been keeping it real with me and I feel like that’s one of the best things.
Thomas is the first of what Blackwell estimates to be six Benjamin Russell student athletes who will sign offers to play college football this spring.
Even those still deciding or whose football careers have ended in high school are continuing on to college, he added, many with at least partial academic scholarships.
“We’re just proud of what is going on here at Benjamin Russell, it’s a testament to what’s happening here and I expect to see some more Wildcats sign soon,” Blackwell said.
Thomas will graduate from Benjamin Russell this spring before starting his career at Wisconsin Lutheran this fall.
He’ll pursue a degree in mathematics.
“I just like math, and I know with a mathematics degree I can get into engineering, get into a number of other things I like with it,” Thomas said.