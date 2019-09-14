Having Superman on your side normally means victory but Donta Daniel and his 374 yards of offense couldn’t lead the Cougars over Fayetteville Friday night.
Daniel had his hand in all five scores for Central Coosa.
“He’s a man,” Central Coosa coach Brett Thomas said. “He’s a man’s man. He has an ‘S’ on his chest, a cape on his back. He is Superman.”
Daniel scrambled all over the field carrying the ball 15 times for 103 yards and a touchdown while throwing it 32 times with 14 completions 271 yards and four touchdowns. Daniel’s heroics could not overcome Fayetteville as the Cougars lost 75-36 in a Class 2A Region 4 game.
Daniel’s favorite targets lofting the ball down field on crossing and go routes were Noah Jones and Dawson Duncan.
“They are both great athletes, great kids,” Thomas said. “Dawson on those go routes was awesome. He only missed one, that last one. Donta and Noah got together for the crossing routes.”
Daniel connected with Duncan twice, both were for touchdowns for a total of 29 yards. Daniel tossed it Jones five times for 132 yards and score. Jones also rushed once for 14 yards.
While Daniel, Duncan and Jones were in sync, the Cougar defense struggled giving up almost 500 yards to Fayetteville (3-1, 2-0).
Fayetteville quarterback Blake Machen racked up 130 yards on the ground and another 55 yards through the air with two rushing touchdowns. He also caught three passes for 115 yards scoring once. Pacey Deloach did damage to the Cougar defense as well racking up 169 yards through the air while catching a touchdown pass as well.
Thomas said his Cougars (0-4, 0-2) will continue to work on the same things they have been working on since practice started.
“It is going to be the same thing we have done every week,” Thomas said. “We try to work on the line; we try to work on the defensive stuff, tackling, working on pursuits. That is all we work on during the week.”
Thomas said his team is also lacking in the trenches.
“We know what the deficiency is,” he said. “We need blocking. We need a line.”