For the first 16 minutes, it was a contest.
For the last 16, it wasn’t.
Reeltown girls basketball welcomed rival Tallassee to its gymnasium Friday and turned a slight 13-11 edge at halftime into a 51-31 blowout by the time the book closed on the game.
“We had a slow first half, I think we were just trying too hard, trying to force passes, stuff that wasn’t there we were trying to force in there,” Reeltown coach Will Solomon said. “Second half we got the ball down low in the block and we were able to get quality looks.”
Forward play and defense were the calling cards of the victory, as bigs Yonna Kimble, Dasia Keith and Makayla Langston led the way with 17, 14 and eight points, respectively. Keith also played a good bit of guard to give the Rebels extra size in the backcourt.
The trio dominated on the glass, creating third and fourth chances with their offensive rebounding. Six consecutive buckets came on putbacks in the fourth quarter, part of a run that extended Reeltown’s lead past 20.
“We didn’t rebound well at all on offense [against Booker T. Washington Magnet],” Solomon said. “We made that a big point in practice to work on, that we not just jump but we use our bodies and block out. I think they were really mindful of that. They knew what they had to do. You look at high school basketball, a lot of points come on putbacks.”
Jyteriunna McKinnon put up 15 points for the Tigers while Janiya Johnson added 10.
Kimble kicked off the second quarter with back-to-back putbacks to take Reeltown’s advantage to 17-11.
Tallassee whittled that lead down to 19-18, but from there the Rebels embarked on an extended 24-5 run that lasted the rest of the third and midway through the fourth quarter. Kimble, Keith and Langston grabbed 13 of the 24.
Press defense helped Reeltown generate a few easy looks in transition, forcing several turnovers from the Tigers in play.
“The press has a lot to do with personnel and who’s on the floor for you and who’s hot,” Solomon said. “So we just felt like at that point in the game we needed to apply a little more pressure, try to get some turnovers. It was working for us, so we stayed with it. A lot of the turnovers came with our forwards coming in there.”
Generally, though, the Rebels’ defense was in full lockdown mode.
Tallassee scored just six points in the opening quarter and five in the second, with its only period of double-digit scoring coming in the fourth with Reeltown’s bench seeing significant minutes.
Meri Benton had a big night slowing down McKinnon, Solomon noted.
“We preach defense,” Solomon said. “We spend 75 percent of our practice time or more on defense. I think we had some young ladies that stepped up and played really well.”
Now at 3-1, Reeltown will rematch with Tallasee, this time in the Tigers’ arena, Monday.