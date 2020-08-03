The Dixie Sailing Club celebrated its annual Summer Work Party on Saturday. The day started with an overcast but the temperature gradually worked its way toward the mid-90s with a nice breeze that left some of the crew members wanting to “abandon ship” for some fun on the water.
The work party lasted from 9a.m. and finished roughly around 1p.m. In that time frame the crew completed many of the items on the priority list such as replacing 22 deck boards that were rotted at Docks A, B and C while also locating and clearing a path for Dock E, which will be built in the near future. The docks and ramps also received minor maintenance and were cleared of any debris in the area for a safer experience.
“At the end of the day, a lot was done, and a lot remains to be done at the next work party.” Harbormaster Jim Simons said in an email. “Of course, all members are welcome to fix little things that are broken or could be upgraded.”
The boatyard area has been given a new look as debris has been moved and used to make a burn pile for future use. A boat debris area was established between the AUSC dry storage area and the Cape Dory Typhoon, which will be emptied periodically. Old barbecue frames and a 420 hull with significant structure damage were moved to this new debris area. The C27 trailer has also been moved to create a for sale area for boats, located near the entrance gate.
The crew got a lot done in six hours but has much more it would like to accomplish when it comes to tidying up the area as well as quality-of-life upgrades to make the experience more fun for everyone.