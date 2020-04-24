As days roll by after Sunday’s storm, more damage is being revealed in scattered areas around Tallapoosa County.
The Dixie Sailing Club (DSC), located on the shorelines of Lake Martin off New Hope Church Road, took a pretty hard hit as fallen trees covered the grounds and damaged quite a few boats, along with destroying about four.
“I didn’t make an accurate count but we had about a dozen trees down,” DSC youth program president Jim Simons said. “Dead, rotten trees broke off 20 feet or so above the ground and large healthy trees just tipped over with their root ball. It was almost random — a tree here and another there.”
Simons said about eight boats in total received some form of damage from the storm. The club will mobilize work parties today and Saturday to haul off the debris and try to get access to the broken vessels.
“It looks like one or maybe two of the youth boats were damaged but I’ll know more when we get out there,” Simons said.
A Hobie 16 was totaled and the owner has already settled with his insurance company.
“The boat was old and well used,” Simons said. “Some of the hardware might be removed and sold on a boat parts swap site or he might just donate them to our youth program and use the parts when we can. A lot of the hardware on sailboats is common to other boats.”
Simons said the club typically repairs its own boats because marinas can be expensive and not as convenient.
“This is really unfortunate as there is a market for bottom preparation and painting on boats that spend a lot of time in the water,” Simons said.
With the stay-at-home order in affect and the future unknown, Simons said thankfully members could still go to the club and also sail individually or race someone else who is out on the lake.
“We have a saying that any time two sailboats out on the lake can see each other, they are racing,” he said.