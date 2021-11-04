The Alexander City 12U youth football team lost its Central Alabama Youth Football League championship game against Winterboro Wednesday.
It wasn’t a close game. Winterboro won the 32-minute contest by a 32-0 scoreline.
That’s just it though, according to Alex City assistant coach Delantus Young. It was just a game. More important to him than the result on the field was the support both teams showed each other in a brief post game huddle featuring speeches from both coaching staffs.
“To encourage each other, man, that’s what we need,” Young said. “If you look at the world right now, everybody is against each other. Black, white. But when they came together and played as a collective unit, to see all those young men together — yeah, one team won and the other one lost. But they all came together.”
Both teams entered Wednesday undefeated.
While the Bulldogs held the Wildcats’ offense to no first downs, its own ball-moving unit sputtered out the game and the game appeared a low-scoring defensive battle at halftime with an 8-0 scoreline. Linebacker Grant Sheffield and defensive tackle Ziketrice Marbury were flying around making plays, the latter collecting multiple tackles for loss in the first 16 minutes.
The duo received praise for their effort from Winterboro’s coaches, who stated they were the only players all season who overpowered their offensive line.
“You can see Marbury, he’s going into the seventh grade. He’s a full-grown man,” Young said. “Grant Sheffield, going into the seventh grade, he’s a full-grown man. The Benjamin Russell High School team has a lot to look forward to.”
Austin Cunningham and Dre Whetstone, Jr. mopped up behind them.
The Bulldogs took control in the second half, however.
Touchdown runs of 58 and 26 yards widened their lead to 24-0 in the third quarter before a 40-yard scoring jaunt in the fourth erased any remaining hope for the Wildcats and set the 32-0 final scoreline.
That result doesn’t besmirch the accomplishments of the team or its promising future, though, head coach James Carlisle said.
“It’s a pipeline that we’re trying to get started here,” Carlisle said. “I think tonight was a step toward that. We had a great season.”
Sheffield still showed fight to the end of the contest, zooming into the Bulldogs’ backfield and collecting a tackle for a five-yard loss on the game’s final play.
After a post-game handshake line, the two sides kneeled together at midfield for a prayer and the above-mentioned speeches from coaches.
Young said it was special to see the two all-Black coaching staffs come together to spread positivity in the community.
“This is not a race issue, but for me personally to see four Black coaches on this squad and all four Black coaches over there on that squad — any time you see a bunch of Black people, to be honest with you, it’s some death, crime, something going on,” Young said. “But for us to be inspiring young men, for us to have Black men come together, that’s all I can say.”
Sheffield and Marbury have aged out after this season. Their next stop will be with Alex City Middle School under coach Shundell Russaw.
Behind them is a group of talented 11-year-olds, which comprised 74 percent of the 12U outfit’s roster. Among them is linebacker and quarterback Will Blackwell, son of Benjamin Russell head coach Aubrey Blackwell. The high school program’s leader manned the first-down chains Wednesday as he did for each of the Wildcats’ eight games this season.
Many of them hadn’t played organized football before this year, Carlisle said.
“We had a lot of first-year players and how quickly they learned, how quickly they bought into our scheme, it was a blessing,” Carlisle said. “To win seven straight games and get into the Super Bowl is always special. They bought into the system, it was special. I can’t wait for next year.”