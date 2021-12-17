Fans overflowed from Central Coosa’s bleachers and into the spaces under both baskets.
The Cougars had gone from down seven to up two in the fourth quarter, and now the masses, packed like sardines, were looking for a reason to send the gym’s roof skyward.
As the clock wound under three minutes to play, Dequalon Thomas collected a pass in the right corner, pump faked, dribbled left and pulled up in the eye of two defenders.
His shot from the right wing fell through for three points. The fans erupted.
“When I hit that three it really tightened it up,” Thomas said. “Coming down the court, I’m hot.”
Benjamin Russell would never again come within a possession.
Behind a 34-point explosion from Thomas, the Cougars beat the Wildcats 78-68 Friday on their home floor.
“First about four games he played like crap,” Central Coosa coach Richard Bell said. “We tried to get him going downhill because his jumper ain’t on right now. Once things started going downhill, he finally found his jumper toward the end and that saved us. But it was a good team effort.”
Center Nehemiah Sanders picked up a double-double for Coosa with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Guard Trae Butler and forward Demarkus Sandlin tallied 16 and 12 points, respectively.
Senior guard Quez Thompson matched Thomas’ efforts for Benjamin Russell, collecting 34 points of his own with 21 in the second quarter alone. Guard Chris Foster and forward Cederian Morgan each finished in double figures.
“We need to make shots,” Benjamin Russell coach Jeremy Freeman said of the fourth quarter. “They did a good job, I can’t take nothing from them. We had 68, I would think that’s enough for us. They played a great game. It's tough trying to pick it up at the end.
“I want us to have tough games. Certainly this was a tough game.”
A standing layup from Morgan increased the Wildcats’ lead to 57-50 as the fourth quarter got underway.
From there the Cougars embarked on a 9-0 run, with Thomas nailing a floater and a 3 from the wing to collect the first five points of the burst then another floater to collect the final two.
Coosa was generating a lot of looks in transition, in large part because Thomas and the other guards were intercepting passes near the perimeter and collecting more steals in other ways to let the team’s defense bleed into its offense.
“When we lock up on defense it makes everybody hype, gives us more energy and we get more baskets,” Thomas said.
After a few baskets were exchanged Sanders secured one of several putbacks he had on the offensive glass to make it a 64-61 Coosa lead.
“He’s new to the game. When he first started playing, he was like a little deer, he kept falling down a lot,” Bell said. “We’ve been working on keeping his balance, getting him strong.”
Thompson hit a triple to tie the contest, but forward Majavius Culpepper responded with a midrange jumper which fed into Thomas’ momentum-securing 3 and the eventual Coosa victory.
Thompson had perhaps the most impressive individual stretch of any player Friday, scoring 21 points in the contest’s second period. He sack four 3s in the outburst, one of which he was fouled on for a four-point play.
“He was just being himself, letting the game come to him,” Freeman said. “They have that ability when things get going, to make shots. We just weren’t able to keep that going through the rest of the game.”
Benjamin Russell returns to action at Talladega Tuesday. Coosa goes on winter break until a showdown at Verbena Jan. 10.