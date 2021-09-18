Sometimes one gutsy play call is all it takes to gain momentum in a game. Such was the case for Wetumpka against an injury-hampered Benjamin Russell team.
With the game tied 7-7 and facing a fourth-and-6 at the opposing 26-yard-line, the Indians elected to go for it rather than attempt a 43-yard field goal.
Even riskier, they went play action.
The entire Wildcats defense seemed to bite. Tight end P.J. Merkerson ran wide open up the seam and caught a 26-yard scoring strike to give the Indians a 14-7 lead, which carried through into halftime.
“It’s something that we had worked on in practice and felt like it was one of those plays — it’s not something you’re gonna line up and run a lot,” Wetumpka coach Tim Perry said. “It required a unique situation, and we had that situation.”
It was the catalyst for a 28-7 win for Wetumpka in region play over Benjamin Russell as the Indians’ defense and by-committee running game drove home a key midseason victory.”
“We threw it some the first half, then we came out after halftime with all the rain and the field being wet, we wanted to come out and run the ball because we weren’t sure,” Perry said. “We didn’t want to run the risk of the ball slipping out of the quarterback’s hand, something like that. We’ve got a young offensive line, we wanted to get up behind them and run. They grew up a lot tonight.”
Wetumpka senior running back Stone Minnifield picked up an unofficial 87 yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns, while senior running back Quinn Wilson gathered 48 of his own on the ground. Sophomore quarterback Nathan Rogers added a few key first down scrambles and keepers, including a couple runs of over 20 yards.
From Merkerson’s walk-in score, Wetumpka expanded its lead in the third quarter on a 14-play, 79-yard scoring drive that ate up more than half of the third quarter clock. Junior running back Justin Crumbaugh capped the effort with a five-yard scoring jaunt.
After that, Wetumpka’s defense did much of the dirty work. A couple fourth-and-long stops helped seal the game.
Among the biggest standouts for the Indians was senior outside linebacker Dylan Price. The fourth-year came screaming off the edge to create chaos on a number of occasions, accounting for at least three tackles for loss.
“Dylan, he’s a three-year starter, and the strides he’s made and the improvement he has made over three years in all phases of his game — he’s one of our captains, he’s established himself in the offseason as a leader,” Perry said. “Everyone respects him. He’s having a great senior year and we can’t be more proud of him.”
The seas parted for Minnifield midway through the fourth quarter to create a 32-yard scoring dash and the 28-7 final score.
On the flipside, Benjamin Russell junior Ty’quan Williams got thrust into a difficult spotlight Friday.
Through four games the Wildcats’ passing attack was responsible for a vast majority of its offensive yardage, with sophomore quarterback Gabe Benton tossing for 938 yards across the four contests before going down against Helena last week.
With Benjamin Russell’s backup also out against Wetumpka, the defensive starter had to take the reins as the Wildcats’ third-string quarterback.
His inexperience showed early.
Wetumpka came up with two drive-killing interceptions, one by Amaerion Hampton and one by Tre Seabon, the latter coming in the red zone to almost certainly remove points from the scoreboard.
Benton remains week-to-week, Blackwell said. Joining him on the injury/quarantine list was leading tackler and sack collector Gavyn Vickers and two of Benjamin Russell’s starting offensive linemen.
“We were behind the eight-ball on an already very thin football team,” Benjamin Russell coach Aubrey Blackwell said. “I’m proud of our kids because they fought. We asked four guys to play both ways all night and they battled. That doesn’t happen in 6A football, and our guys worked hard.”
The Indians needed just 12 yards to notch their first score off the first pick, and capitalized on a walk-in one-yard run from Minnifield.
Williams didn’t stay down for long, though.
With ground game issues plaguing the Wildcats early, Williams dropped a picturesque ball into the breadbasket of wide receiver Corri Milliner deep up the middle of the field on a post route.
Milliner glided into the end zone for a 57-yard touchdown to tie the score 7-7 late in the first quarter.
Those efforts weren’t enough for Benjamin Russell to take home its first victory of the season, however.
“We’ve gotta find something that works offensively,” Blackwell said. “If Gabe is gonna be out another week, which we don’t know, we’ve gotta go back to the drawing board and find more things offensively that we can do.”
Benjamin Russell plays the final of three consecutive road games next Friday at Smiths Station. Wetumpka plays at Greenville the same day.