Switching defenses has been the ticket to Benjamin Russell’s recent success on the girls basketball court.
Coming off a win in which the Wildcats held their opponent to single figures, Benjamin Russell was out for more Friday night in its rivalry matchup with Central Coosa. The Cougars managed only eight points the first half and could never recover in a 56-20 defeat.
“We’ve been doing well because we added a press,” BRHS coach Latreisha Moon said. “They picked up on it real fast and I think that since we’ve been pressing, we’ve been doing a whole lot better. That’s been the key for us.”
Especially early on, turnovers were the downfall for Central Coosa as it couldn’t get in any kind of offensive flow because it kept coughing up the ball. The Cougars finished with 29 turnovers on the night, including 21 in the first half alone.
But Coosa coach Syreeta McKinney knows her team is a work in progress and said the Cougars are still giving a lot of effort.
It’s also tough going up against a Class 6A team that seems to be starting to find its identity. Bre Smith has emerged as a big offensive threat for the Wildcats and she finished with 19 points Friday night. Smith did her scoring damage in a variety of ways too, which is something Moon has been looking for.
“She’s always been a good person to score for us,” Moon said. “I told her she has to play inside as a post player and outside as a winger. I also think Naskia (Russell) is doing good for us and she’s getting a lot of points for us too.”
Despite being in foul trouble early, Russell finished with nine points.
Not only did Benjamin Russell dominate offensively, it also had a huge advantage on the boards, doubling up on Central Coosa, 48-24. Smith capped off her double-double with 10 rebounds and also contributed three assists and four steals. Timira Lawson added nine rebounds while Brooklyn Edwards and Ja’niya Martin each grabbed seven off the glass.
Central Coosa’s offense was led by Edlena Gibbs and Aliona McKenzie, who had six points apiece.