Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. is hosting a “Virtual Senior Night.”
Essentially, we are asking spring sport seniors from around the tri-county area to send us videos of themselves saying the following Senior Night script. We will then edit all the videos together and release them on our Facebook pages and websites. It is completely free of charge and is open to all spring sport senior athletes from Benjamin Russell, Horseshoe Bend, Dadeville, Reeltown, Central Coosa, Wetumpka, Elmore County, Tallassee, Holtville, Stanhope Elmore and Edgewood Academy.
All we ask is videos be sent to us Thursday, May 28.
Important Notes:
• Videos can be shot on any cell phone camera so it doesn’t need to be “high tech,” but they MUST be shot with the cell phone or any other camera held horizontally.
• Each video MUST have three seconds with the senior standing quietly at the beginning AND end. This ensures clean editing between each senior.
• Keep videos around 45 seconds total. No more than 1 minute will be accepted.
• Speak as clearly as possible and when you submit your video, please include your name with correct spelling, school and sport.
• Submit videos to sports editor Lizi Arbogast via email at lizi.arbogast@alexcityoutlook.com or via text message to 434-962-9420.
Senior Night Script:
Name, school and sport:
Parents:
Athletic accomplishments:
Best memory:
Future plans:
Sample Script:
My name is Lizi Arbogast; I’m a senior with Benjamin Russell’s girls soccer team. My parents are Jane Shawn and Warren Arbogast. I’ve been a three-year starter for the Wildcats and I’ve scored 12 goals and had 14 assists. My best memory is when we went to Sylacauga for a first-round playoff game and we won in overtime when Santana Wood scored the game-winning goal. My future plans are to attend the University of Alabama to play soccer and major in biochemistry.
** This gives you an idea of what to say on camera. Think of it much like the information you would’ve included on your regular Senior Nights, except you’ll be saying it rather than a PA or coach.
Final notes:
DEADLINE: Thursday, May 28. All submissions must be to sports editor Lizi Arbogast via email or text message by the end of Monday, May 25.
PLAN FOR RELEASE DATE: Saturday, May 30. The release of the video should be done on Facebook on Saturday, May 30 in the evening. This is subject to change.
QUESTIONS: Contact sports editor Lizi Arbogast via email at lizi.arbogast@alexcityoutlook.com or via text message or phone call at 434-962-9420.