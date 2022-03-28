Anglers attending school in Alexander City will get to compete alongside the nation’s best collegiate fishermen this week.
Chase Davis and Camden Keeton, anglers for the CACC Trojans, are battling for a championship in Wagoner, Okla. Tuesday through Thursday as part of Major League Fishing’s Abu Garcia Collegiate series.
“This is a life-changing thing for these guys if they were to win it,” CACC fishing coach Michael McLain said. “It’s an unbelievable experience for them, for our college, for our community and their families to have two good young men, great anglers, great students, to be out here wearing our colors.”
Fort Gibson Lake will play host to the national championship, which features 178 of the country’s best collegiate fishermen.
Top prize is a $33,500 package that includes a brand-new Phoenix 518 pro bass boat.
Each of the top two teams from the three-day tournament get entered into the 2022 Toyota Series Championship as pros, and will have the opportunity to fish against the best anglers in America for a prize of up to $235,000.
Both Davis and Keeton have been sharpening their skills since high school, McLain said, and the former is actually president of CACC’s bass team.
“The tournament that qualified them for this national championship was their first collegiate event,” McLain said. “I couldn’t have been more proud of the guys. They went out that first event and they qualified. They fished hard.”
Each boat is limited to a catch of five bass per day. Anglers will depart at 7 a.m. each morning before returning for weigh-ins at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The combined weight of fish caught from those three days determines the standings.
To get through to Thursday, Davis and Keeton will need to be in the top 10 boats following Wednesday’s weigh-ins.
Reaching the tournament in the first place was no easy feat. The duo needed to finish in the top 10 percent of one of three regional qualifying tournaments, and did so by taking 21st of 278 boats on Lake Chickamauga in Tennessee in March 2021.
“We did really well at Lake Chickamauga,” McLain said. “The guys went up there one day and had a decent bag of fish and got in.”
Davis and Keeton begin their bid for a national title at 7 a.m. Tuesday.