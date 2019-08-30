Danny Horn stalked the sidelines of the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex Stadium for nearly a decade. And tonight, he’ll be stalking them once again but he won’t be doing it as part of the Benjamin Russell coaching staff.
Horn, who was the head coach of the Wildcats from 2009-2017, makes his return to BRHS as the coach of the Clay Central Volunteers.
“It’s going to be a little unusual being on the other sideline,” Horn said. “I’ve been there before when we played them when I was at Clay County. But it’s going to be unusual being on that sideline instead of the home sideline, but it is what it is.”
There’s so much riding on tonight’s game as Clay Central, the defending Class 5A state champions, will be ushered into Alexander City. Not only that but Horn is currently sitting at 299 wins for his career and is chasing down a big milestone.
“I’m not talking about that because if the Lord wants me to win it, He’ll deliver it,” Horn said. “If I stay in it long enough, I’ll get it. It’s a great accomplishment but the thing about it is all the coaches and players in Alex City had a lot to do with it. When it does happen, the way I look at it is less me and more of the players and coaches that’s helped me get there.”
One such coach is current Benjamin Russell coach Kevin Smith, who worked under Horn during Horn’s entire nine-year stint at BRHS. Smith was promoted to head coach after being the offensive coordinator under Horn, and although Smith wants to beat his former mentor, he also supports him.
“(Win No. 300) is a big deal, but it’s a big deal to him and big deal to them,” Smith said. “If we don’t do what we’re supposed to do, he’ll get it. If we do, hopefully he won’t. I hope he gets it someday. Heck, I hope he gets it next week. He’s really worked hard and his career is one to be amazed at. He’s done a lot of things that a lot of us — most of us — can’t even dream of. But that’s not for us. That’s not about us.”
If the storylines surrounding Horn and his return aren’t enough for fans to get excited about, there’s also the fact the stadium will be named in honor of two great BRHS coaches, Steve Savarese and Willie Carl Martin.
Martin is an Alex City native who went to Laurel High School. He was brought onto the Wildcat coaching staff by Savarese and led the team to its only state championship during the playoff era in program history.
Savarese was the head coach at BRHS for 12 seasons and led it to the postseason nine times; he is now the executive director of the AHSAA.
“They did a lot of hard work in that program and I’m 100% for them; they both deserve it,” Horn said. “It’s a great honor. It’s probably one of the best honors as a coach you could get, and both of them really deserve it. I’m really proud for them.”
Both Savarese and Martin were part of the coaching staff on the team that played the first game at the current stadium.
But despite all the hype, it’s going to be key for both teams to stay focused on the task at hand.
“There will be a bunch of people at the Sportplex,” Smith said. “I talked to coach Sav the other day and made sure to congratulate him and tell him I was looking forward to seeing him. But he’d be the first one to tell me, ‘This isn’t for you. You just need to get in there and play.’”