It’s taken 31 years and a Hall of Fame career, but Clay Central coach and former Benjamin Russell coach Danny Horn accomplished a huge milestone Friday night. Horn’s record now sits at 300-86 on his career.
“Honestly I hadn’t thought much about it but I’m glad it’s over with,” Horn said. “It’s like I always say, it’s a culmination of over the years having good players and good assistant coaches. They all contributed to it. Now I just basically show up and holler at the officials; that’s all I do.”
Horn did it on his homecoming to Benjamin Russell, where he spent nine seasons and led the Wildcats to a 62-43 record and seven straight playoffs appearances. In 2018, Horn left BRHS and returned to Clay Central. He previously coached at Clay County before it merged and he won six state championships with the then-Panthers. After taking over at the Volunteers’ helm, he won his seventh state championship during his first season.
And every part of his 300th win was well-deserved as Clay County knocked off Benjamin Russell, 35-14, on Friday night.
“That man across the field did a great job of getting that team ready,” BRHS coach Kevin Smith said. “That was definitely not the same team that anybody’s seen, but I told everybody that’s the way it comes out. He’s going to get them ready and that’s why he has a 300 banner right there because he knows how to get up for big games. I felt like we got outplayed and we got outcoached (Friday), and there’s no excuse.”
Although it seemed somewhat fitting for Horn to get his milestone win back on what was his home field for nine seasons, he said it didn’t matter to him one way or the other. What did matter was being able to return to a place he called home for so long and to reminisce with former and current players who were in attendance for the naming of the now Martin-Savarese Stadium at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.
“It’s good to see all them,” Horn said. “I sat out here before the game and talked with the players and the coaches. I spent nine years with them and I love every one of them. They do a great job; they really do.”
And even though it was the Wildcats who ultimately gave Horn his 300th win, they can always say they were a big part of it — 62 games worth, that is.