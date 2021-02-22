Wetumpka placed third overall in the Class 5A/6A AHSAA State Wrestling Championships behind champions Gardendale High School and runner-ups Arab.
Wetumpka finished third with 150 team points.
Wetumpka senior Mason Blackwell (16-0) helped the Indians finish third overall winning the 182-pound title for the second year in a row with a 7-2 decision over Southside-Gadsden’s Carnel Davis (46-3).
Also finishing undefeated was Gulf Shores senior Riley Kuhn (22-0), who won the 220-pound title with a 7-3 decision over Wetumpka senior Abe Preston (29-2).
Shades Valley senior Dylan Daring (23-0) closed out a perfect season in the final championship bout with a 9-4 decision over Damien Lawry of Benjamin Russell (28-2).
Other wrestlers from around the area included Elmore County’s Ramon Lozada who fell in the Consolation Finals to Peter Henderson.
Chad Strickland (Wetumpka) fell in the 113-pound class to Hudson Waldrop of McAdory.
AHSAA Class 5A/6A State Wrestling Championships
TEAM SCORING (TOP 10)
138 Pounds: Melton Powe, Gardendale (33-2), Jr., dec. Kyler Adams, Wetumpka (35-1), Sr., 11-9.
182 Pounds: Mason Blackwell, Wetumpka (16-0), Sr., dec. Carnel Davis, Southside-Gadsden (46-4), Sr., 7-2.
220 Pounds: Riley Kuhn, Fort Payne (23-0), Sr., dec, Abe Preston, Wetumpka (29-3), Sr., 7-3.
285 Pounds: Dylan Daring, Shades Valley (23-0), Sr., dwc. Damien Lawry, Ben Russell (28-2), Sr., 9-4.
Consolation Finals
106 Pounds: Peter Henderson, McAdory (37-3), Sr. dec. Ramon Lozada, Elmore County (23-3), Fr., 3-2.
113 Pounds: Hudson Waldrop, McAdory (45-2), So. dec. Chad Strickland, Wetumpka (28-8o.,) 28-8, So. (Dec 7-1)