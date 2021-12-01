Cederian Morgan went tumbling to the floor with two seconds to play against Opelika Tuesday.
He got up unscathed, but Benjamin Russell’s gym fell silent anyway, due entirely to the game situation.
The Wildcats and Bulldogs were tied 66-66 at Benjamin Russell’s home opener. The Wildcats, two years removed from winning three games in an entire season, were looking for their third straight victory in the young 2021-22 campaign. Opelika had already committed its seventh foul, meaning Benjamin Russell was in the bonus.
The eighth grader playing up at the varsity level stepped to the line needing to hit the front end of a one-and-one if the Wildcats wanted to win in regulation.
“I had missed a couple before, so I thought, just take my time, do my routine like in practice,” Morgan said.
His offering to the basket rattled between the front and back of the rim then fell through. He hit the second free throw for good measure.
Benjamin Russell coach Jeremy Freeman had no doubts before the shot.
“I was smiling. I was happy for him,” Freeman said. “He wants that moment and he did not disappoint.”
One unanswered half-court prayer later, Benjamin Russell had knocked off one of its most heated rivals in a 68-66 classic.
Sophomore Chris Foster led the way in terms of scoring with 21 points, knocking down five 3-point baskets. Junior Corri Milliner nearly grabbed a double-double in points and steals, of all stat categories, gathering eight swipes with his 14 points. Senior Quez Thompson picked up 17 points of his own.
“This is so big for us as a school, for the city, for these young men, our student body,” Freeman said. “Everyone involved, this is for us. I tell them, it’s bigger than basketball. I want them to understand that this is to unite our city. And whatever it takes for us to join together, I would love that.”
Stephen Knight led the way for Opelika with 21 points.
Neither team ever led by double digits in Tuesday’s tilt.
With Benjamin Russell down 43-41 with time winding away in the third quarter, Thompson hit a game-tying layup. Junior Jonathan Neloms had just entered the game for some crucial bench minutes, his first shot was a corner 3 that he knocked home.
Foster stole the ball as Opelika came up the floor, drove the lane quick in transition to draw in the defense and dished it to Morgan for an easy layup. The 7-0 run put Benjamin Russell up 48-43.
Neloms swished another 3-pointer to open the fourth, Milliner stole the ball on the other end and kicked ahead to Foster who took the layup himself this time. The Wildcats had the largest lead for either side in the contest at 53-46.
Such drives were a key element of Foster’s game Tuesday. When his 3-point shot dried up early on, he was able to regain his rhythm getting to the rim for layups and drawn fouls.
“Chris Foster is a competitor. Chris Foster wants to win,” Freeman said. “You have to love that about a guy that gives it all, both ends. Sometimes things don’t work out the way we like it all the time, but that’s just the way it is when you’re trying to win.”
Those plays weren’t his best highlights from the game, though. A trio of contested makes off-the-dribble for 3, three of his five makes from outside, gave Benjamin Russell some cushion in key spots. Prioritizing ball movement helped generate his looks, Foster said.
“Most people know my game by now, so I see if I can get past them first and then bring the ball out, pass the ball,” Foster said. “Coach Freeman always tells us, if we pass the ball, we’ll get it back. And it worked.”
Knight drained a 3 for the Bulldogs to cut the lead, but Milliner’s length, athleticism and defensive acumen were on display as they were all night. He picked up a steal and cashed in the ensuing fast-break opportunity with a dish to Thompson before banking home his own transition layup minutes later.
The Wildcats led 59-54. Milliner's seven other steals generated plenty of similarly easy buckets for teammates.
“Corri uses his intellect,” Freeman said. “He has a great ability to cut angles and he does that effortlessly. He instinctively finds out where those notches are for him to sneak in there, get those steals. He’s done a great job with us for that.”
Knight battled back for Opelika, gathering four straight points in the paint to cut the lead to 61-60, and after an exchange of free throws, Morgan hit an and-one layup off a nice feed from senior Ty Williams before Knight hit a game-tying 3-pointer with 11 seconds left to set up the final exchange.
Most of Morgan's best work Tuesday came in the areas of defense and rebounding, however. Opelika had a size advantage on the inside and it was on the middle schooler to mitigate offense rebounding numbers and defend in the block.
“He can’t come out,” Freeman said. “He has to play through it all, and he’s learning on the job. Here again, that’s an enormous amount of pressure for him to be under, but he can handle it. He showed it again tonight.”
Morgan’s maturation is key for Benjamin Russell’s success going forward.
“My mentality was to just stay focused, be competitive and play strong down there,” Morgan said.
Now 3-1, Benjamin Russell welcomes Auburn — the team who handed it its lone loss on the year — Thursday.