Tripp McKinley pulled off an unbelievable feat Saturday as the senior Tiger managed to punch out 20 batters enroute to the victory over Handley Saturday.
But it wasn’t the fact that it was a win, it was the fact that McKinley punched out 20 in seven innnigs of work that put him in the Dadeville High history books and put him further on the map with an AHSAA state record. It came in his fourth game of the season on the mound and was enough to move him into second on the overall state record books for strikeouts.
Head coach Curtis Martin called McKinley a special player.
“He’s a special player. Always great to have some who can hit, pitch and play the field at a high level,” Martin said. “Day in and day out, he gives us a chance at anything we ask him to do.”
But how the performance came to fruition was not easy for the senior.
Unlike those who put together big games like this, there was a hiatus of sorts due to COVID-19 ending his junior season early. How he worked to get back into shape on the mound came down to McKinley doing a number of band work and driveline balls along with therapy to keep his arm in shape.
When it was possible, McKinley took to the field during the summer to play the sport he loves.
“Really I stayed playing ball throughout the whole summer,” McKinley said. “So I was always ready for the upcoming season.”
As the strikeouts continued to pile up, McKinley says that the cheers from everyone kept him going. It wasn’t just his teammates either, it was his whole family.
“I heard the fans cheering and my whole family and team rooting me on,” McKinley said. “So I know I had to keep going because it was a great feeling.”
It was just one of those games where everything worked for McKinley. The feeling on the mound was there for him when he got going and sometimes that’s all it takes. McKinley admits the hardest part of being on the mound is not having a good feeling with the pitches against other batters.
When he woke up on Saturday, McKinley recalls feeling great and his teammates were there to push him every step of the way. It also doesn’t hurt that he still gives glory to God either.
When a performance like this is put together, there’s always a worry that it will add pressure to the athletes who set unbelievable marks. It sometimes transcends to other athletes around the program and a collective tension can be seen, felt and heard each day.
McKinley says that shouldn’t be an issue.
“My teammates should feel no pressure – we’ve got a great team so I am always rooting them on,” McKinley said. “But for me, I feel no pressure when I’m in the batter’s box or on the mound. It feels like home and was born to be here!”
The Tigers have been on a meteoric rise over the past few weeks and the recent performance from McKinley was a part of it. But from the players’ eyes, they’re still improving.
“We’ve improved a lot. We’ve been getting after it in the cages and on the field,” McKinley said. “Just making sure we can compete with anybody on and off our schedule!”