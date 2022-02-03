Lily Johnston has driven her way into a collegiate athletic career.
Dadeville’s top golfer penned her national letter of intent to Southern Union State Community College Monday at Dadeville High School, signing alongside Layla Grace, one of the Tigers’ best volleyball players.
“I’m looking forward to having great teammates, a great coach who has experience in golf, and one of the teammates I actually went to All-Stars with this summer and we were roommates,” Johnston said. “We’ll be roommates again this year.”
Johnston won an individual area title in last season’s golf championships, defeating girls from six other schools including some AHSAA Class 5A and 6A institutions. Dadeville itself is only a Class 3A school.
From there her success only grew. She won the Class 1A-3A Section 2 girls individual title by 13 strokes and continued competing in the PGA Junior League and other organizations.
“Golf is one of the hardest sports and where Lily really improved the most is in the mental aspect of the game,” Dadeville coach Bradley Bearden said in April 2021. “The pressure can really get to some players during the game but I have been proud of how she dealt with the challenges this year. That has led to better drives, better fairway shots and a better short game.”
Johnston sometimes had to compete in boys divisions at tournaments due to a lack of participation on the girls side.
The approach and patience of the Bison’s head coach is what drew her to SUSCC, alongside the bonds she’s already formed with future teammates. Her opportunity to play at the school in Wadley didn’t come about immediately when they connected, though.
“I went to their camp this summer and learned from this coach, Jamie McQuaker, who showed me different steps in the process,” Johnston said. “I played in front of him and I made five pars. He was very impressed and wanted to keep on talking and going through the recruiting process.
“I went on an unofficial visit to Southern Union and we played with the teammates. I was nervous and didn’t perform my best. He was like, ‘I’m not going to judge you off these nine holes. But you need to improve on some things.’”
McQuaker came to watch her play at a few tournaments following this past football season, was impressed with her progress, and extended an offer.
Of course, Johnston didn’t arrive at such a stage without support and encouragement from those around her. She credited her dad, Wayne Johnston, as her main motivator.
“I loved every minute of it,” the elder Johnston said. “I did push her. She probably didn’t like me pushing her as much as I did.”
“But that’s what it took to get her to where she is,” Johnston’s mother added.
Lily Johnston will play one final season of golf at Dadeville before graduating later this spring and enrolling at SUSCC.