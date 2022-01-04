Many teammates and fellow students were asked by Ruskin Gold if they wanted to volunteer working with kids at Dadeville’s First United Methodist Church.
Few ever went. Still fewer kept going consistently.
But one who continued giving back to the youth of the community with him was Dadeville basketball star Jordan Rambo.
“He’s somebody you can rely on. Just an honest and good guy,” Gold said.
Rambo not just provides Dadeville with a rare inside-outside presence and has the athletic skill set required to draw attention from D-1 college basketball schools, he’s also a person others gravitate toward off the floor.
“Everybody loves him on the team, everybody loves him in the school. He’s got a great personality,” Dadeville coach Jesse Foster said. “He just loves being around people and people love being around him.”
Talk to any teachers or coaches about Rambo and “great kid” always seems to be the first two words out of their mouths.
Even in his adolescent days he had a certain magnetism with his peers.
“He’s always been a people person,” Reggie Rambo, Jordan’s father, said. “He loves hanging out with his friends, going fishing and hunting and different things like that. Riding 4-wheelers and side-by-sides, stuff like that. Outside [of basketball], his outside activities, he likes to keep himself busy in a positive way.”
One of the high school junior’s favorite things to do is get involved in the community.
That’s partially why he started going with Gold to help out at United Methodist despite it not being his home church. The duo are there many Sundays and Wednesdays, playing sports with and helping to guide local youth. They even helped put on a chili sale to raise money for the kids they work with.
“Most people don’t have people in their life to help them and teach them things,” Jordan Rambo said. “I feel like that’s why I do it, because I have people to help me, and if people don’t have people to help them, then why not help?”
He’s certainly helped the Tigers’ basketball team. Foster has been called to Dadeville’s gym by his star at 9 or 10 p.m. to get extra work in.
“He’s been working his tail off this year, and it’s been showing for us out on the floor,” Foster said. “He’s been calling me at all times of night wanting to get in the gym. I just gave him a key so he could come in and work on his own.”
Rambo’s basketball acumen begins with his bloodline. His above-mentioned father played three seasons of SEC basketball at Alabama.
Following his high school days at Peabody in Lena, Louisiana, his best season with the Crimson Tide was his sophomore year. He averaged 7.2 minutes and 2.3 points per game.
Now he’s encouraging his son to become the best player he can.
“He’s slowly but surely continued to grow,” Reggie Rambo said. “Every time he came home with me on the weekends we went to different gyms and worked on individual workouts, like my college workouts and things like that. He took it into consideration, took it to heart and grew from that.”
The younger Rambo feels no anxiety about living up to his father’s crimson-colored past, however. It’s just a matter of putting the time in to reach his own potential.
“I feel that I can do better than my dad, and that’s what he wants from me is to do better than him,” Jordan Rambo said. “I don’t think that there’s any pressure. I just think that the harder I work, the better I can be.”
Now that he’s reached his own high school playing and recruiting journey, Rambo has carved out an interesting role for the Tigers in 2021-22.
Despite standing 6-foot-2 he’s been called upon to play forward as well as guard, his play on the defensive side and on the boards every bit as critical to the team’s success as his scoring.
He hasn’t faltered in that regard. Rambo is averaging a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds per game.
“He’s pretty fundamental,” Foster said. “He can shoot it, he can do it all.”
It’s been enough to garner collegiate attention. From several mid-major D-1 programs and, to a lesser extent, his father’s alma mater.
“I’m still feeling options out,” Rambo said. “I really like Jacksonville State. I talk to Alabama but that’s high-grade, high-level basketball. But JSU, Alabama State, schools like that.”
For now, he’s got a year and a half left at Dadeville, where he says his goal for this season is to make the state tournament with his team.
Dadeville continues its campaign Tuesday against Horseshoe Bend.