Dadeville's Lily Johnston was named to the AHSAA All-State teams. (Submitted Photo)

MONTGOMERY – The North-South Boys’ and Girls’ Golf All-Star Teams have been selected for the 2021 AHSAA North-South All-Star Sports Week, announced Jamie Lee, Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association (AHSADCA).

The teams comprised of 2022 rising seniors were chosen by a special coach’s committee from nominations received from AHSAA member school coaches.

“Golf and tennis are our newest all-star teams,” said Lee. “They participated in All-Star Sports Week for the first time in 2019 adding a lot of excitement to our all-star program. However, like the rest of our all-star teams, they were unable to compete in 2020 due to the COVID 19 Pandemic concerns. This year’s group of all-stars is a very outstanding group. We look forward to seeing them in competition in July.”

The golf all-star competition will be loaded with a number of players who participated in the 2021 AHSAA State Golf Championships earlier this month. Perhaps the most notable is north all-star John Bruce of Class 5A state champion Guntersville. He carded a 2-under 70 in the state tourney, which was cut short due to rain, and he also fired a 66 in the sectional.

The South boys feature seven players who competed in the state tourney Peyton McCart helped Elba wins its first golf state crown in school history finishing tied for eighth in the 1A-2A individual competition. UMS-Wright’s Will Howard shot a 75 to finish tied for fifth for the Class 5A runner-up Bulldogs, and Cole Komayati also shot a 75 in the Class 3A competition to also tie for fifth as the Admirals finished as state runner-up.

The North girls have six girls who competed in the state tourney with White Plains’ Baylie Webb tying for third overall in the 4A/5A competition with a 75 for the state champion Wildcats. The South girls feature Class 7A state champion Hewitt-Trussville standout Mary Grace Davidson, who shot a 2-under 70 to finish tied for second in the Class 7A state tourney. And McGill-Toolen Catholic’s Laura Burch, who shot a 27-hole 109 to earn low medalist at the 6A state tourney for the state champion Yellow Jackets.

The North dominated the 2019 inaugural North-South tennis and golf competition winning all four matches. The North girls won 58-5 to 55.5 in the match-play golf competition, and North boys won 63-5 to 50.5. Both now hold a 1-0 advantage heading into the 2021 matches.

Complete rosters for the North-South golf all-star teams are below.

2021 North-South Golf All-Star Rosters

NORTH GIRLS

 

Player

School

  

Alyssa Berry

Hartselle

Camryn Blackwell

Glencoe

Abby Gattis

White Plains

Emmy Glover

Fairview High

Macie Henderson

Mars Hill Bible

Emma Ray

Alexandria High

Lauren Sechrest

Alexandria High

Lauren Temples

Hartselle

Baylie Webb

White Plains

Lora Williams

Madison County

  

NORTH COACHES

 

Emily Stapler

Arab

Keat Litton

Spain Park (Admin)

  

SOUTH GIRLS

 

Player

School

  

Laura Burch

McGill Toolen

Mary Grace Davidson

Hewitt-Trussville

Eleanor Forbes

Oak Mountain

Ella Hewes

Daphne

Lily Johnston

Dadeville

Jordyn Martin

McGill Toolen

Lucy Mileski

Hoover

Kaitlyn Shields

John Carroll Catholic

Elle Squires

Vestavia Hills

Taylor Trible

Spain Park

  

SOUTH COACHES

 

Adam Byrd

Auburn

Jay Koziol

UMS-Wright (Admin)

  

NORTH BOYS

 

Player

School

  

John Bruce

Guntersville

Stuart Dickson

Hewitt-Trussville

Nathan Fenza

Madison Academy

Jack Lawson

Haleyville High

Nicolas Lozito

Thompson

Seth Rogers

Tuscaloosa County

Mark Sawyer

Cedar Bluff

Elad Sebbag

Mountain Brook

Noah Small

Hoover

Harrison Sims

Homewood

Trent Trousdale

Huntsville High

Chandler Voss

Hartselle

  

NORTH COACHES

 

Chris Randall

White Plains

Chad Gladden

Hartselle

Keat Litton

Spain Park (Admin)

  

SOUTH BOYS

 

Player

School

  

Stephen Baker

St. Paul's

Hunter Baldwin

Pleasant Home

Coleman Boothe

Fairhope

Charles Hensley

St. Paul's

Will Howard

UMS-Wright

Cole Komyati

Bayside Academy

Peyton McCart

Elba

Hank Miner

Fairhope

Jackson Rice

Dadeville

Jackson Sharp

Vestavia Hills

Pack Stabler

St. Paul's

Andrew Whang

Alabama Christian

  

SOUTH COACHES

 

Mark Wicker

Elba

Alex Davis

Smiths Station

Jay Koziol

UMS-Wright (Admin)

