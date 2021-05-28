MONTGOMERY – The North-South Boys’ and Girls’ Golf All-Star Teams have been selected for the 2021 AHSAA North-South All-Star Sports Week, announced Jamie Lee, Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association (AHSADCA).
The teams comprised of 2022 rising seniors were chosen by a special coach’s committee from nominations received from AHSAA member school coaches.
“Golf and tennis are our newest all-star teams,” said Lee. “They participated in All-Star Sports Week for the first time in 2019 adding a lot of excitement to our all-star program. However, like the rest of our all-star teams, they were unable to compete in 2020 due to the COVID 19 Pandemic concerns. This year’s group of all-stars is a very outstanding group. We look forward to seeing them in competition in July.”
The golf all-star competition will be loaded with a number of players who participated in the 2021 AHSAA State Golf Championships earlier this month. Perhaps the most notable is north all-star John Bruce of Class 5A state champion Guntersville. He carded a 2-under 70 in the state tourney, which was cut short due to rain, and he also fired a 66 in the sectional.
The South boys feature seven players who competed in the state tourney Peyton McCart helped Elba wins its first golf state crown in school history finishing tied for eighth in the 1A-2A individual competition. UMS-Wright’s Will Howard shot a 75 to finish tied for fifth for the Class 5A runner-up Bulldogs, and Cole Komayati also shot a 75 in the Class 3A competition to also tie for fifth as the Admirals finished as state runner-up.
The North girls have six girls who competed in the state tourney with White Plains’ Baylie Webb tying for third overall in the 4A/5A competition with a 75 for the state champion Wildcats. The South girls feature Class 7A state champion Hewitt-Trussville standout Mary Grace Davidson, who shot a 2-under 70 to finish tied for second in the Class 7A state tourney. And McGill-Toolen Catholic’s Laura Burch, who shot a 27-hole 109 to earn low medalist at the 6A state tourney for the state champion Yellow Jackets.
The North dominated the 2019 inaugural North-South tennis and golf competition winning all four matches. The North girls won 58-5 to 55.5 in the match-play golf competition, and North boys won 63-5 to 50.5. Both now hold a 1-0 advantage heading into the 2021 matches.
Complete rosters for the North-South golf all-star teams are below.
2021 North-South Golf All-Star Rosters
NORTH GIRLS
Player
School
Alyssa Berry
Hartselle
Camryn Blackwell
Glencoe
Abby Gattis
White Plains
Emmy Glover
Fairview High
Macie Henderson
Mars Hill Bible
Emma Ray
Alexandria High
Lauren Sechrest
Alexandria High
Lauren Temples
Hartselle
Baylie Webb
White Plains
Lora Williams
Madison County
NORTH COACHES
Emily Stapler
Arab
Keat Litton
Spain Park (Admin)
SOUTH GIRLS
Player
School
Laura Burch
McGill Toolen
Mary Grace Davidson
Hewitt-Trussville
Eleanor Forbes
Oak Mountain
Ella Hewes
Daphne
Lily Johnston
Dadeville
Jordyn Martin
McGill Toolen
Lucy Mileski
Hoover
Kaitlyn Shields
John Carroll Catholic
Elle Squires
Vestavia Hills
Taylor Trible
Spain Park
SOUTH COACHES
Adam Byrd
Auburn
Jay Koziol
UMS-Wright (Admin)
NORTH BOYS
Player
School
John Bruce
Guntersville
Stuart Dickson
Hewitt-Trussville
Nathan Fenza
Madison Academy
Jack Lawson
Haleyville High
Nicolas Lozito
Thompson
Seth Rogers
Tuscaloosa County
Mark Sawyer
Cedar Bluff
Elad Sebbag
Mountain Brook
Noah Small
Hoover
Harrison Sims
Homewood
Trent Trousdale
Huntsville High
Chandler Voss
Hartselle
NORTH COACHES
Chris Randall
White Plains
Chad Gladden
Hartselle
Keat Litton
Spain Park (Admin)
SOUTH BOYS
Player
School
Stephen Baker
St. Paul's
Hunter Baldwin
Pleasant Home
Coleman Boothe
Fairhope
Charles Hensley
St. Paul's
Will Howard
UMS-Wright
Cole Komyati
Bayside Academy
Peyton McCart
Elba
Hank Miner
Fairhope
Jackson Rice
Dadeville
Jackson Sharp
Vestavia Hills
Pack Stabler
St. Paul's
Andrew Whang
Alabama Christian
SOUTH COACHES
Mark Wicker
Elba
Alex Davis
Smiths Station
Jay Koziol
UMS-Wright (Admin)