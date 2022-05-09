After Dadeville junior Philstavious Dowdell had the fourth best finish in the preliminary round for the 100 meter dash, he told Dadeville coach Chris Hand that he just did enough to get through to the finals.
“Tomorrow, I’ve got them,” Dowdell told Hand on Friday night. He meant what he said. Dowdell went on to claim the AHSAA Class 3A state championship in the 100 meter dash, clocking a time of 11:00, to win the closest races of the entire meet.
He beat runner-up Jaxon Filmore by 0.01 seconds. Filmore finished 11:01, while Mobile Christian’s Michael Moore finished with a 11.06 time.
“That was a photo finish for sure,” Hand said. “Phil did great. he told me the night before he was going to win and he did. It was two great races to watch too.”
Dowdell’s day wasn’t over after his first championship. He went on to also win the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.52, beating second-place Moore again.
“He’s been there,” Hand said of Dowdell. “This is his second time in the 100 meter and the 200 meter races. He grew a lot this past year. He was happy to make the finals last year, but he has more confidence now that he’s older. He knew he could win them both.”
While Dowdell set the tone with his two state championships, he wasn’t the only Dadeville track star to win a state championship on Saturday afternoon.
Xavier Alvies won the Class 3A long jump with a 20-even jump. He hit the exact same distance on all three of his jumps, and Hand said he was very proud of him. Alvies, just like Dowdell in the 100-meter, entered the tournament seeded as the No. 4 seed.
Dowdell and Alvies were the only two state champions, but they weren’t the only medalists.
In individual events, Jordan Parker medaled and finished third in the shot put, Jace Kirkland finished third in the javelin, and Layla Grace finished third in the shot put.
In team events, Grace, along with Gabby Cox, D’Aja Caldwell and Jazelle Morgan finished in third place in the 4x100 meter relay.
All those medals added up to a third place finish overall for the Dadeville track team.
“Overall, we had a really good meet,” Hand said. “I thought we had some really good finishes. I felt like we did better at state than any other meet this year. … It’s a lot of hard work and dedication for our team in their particular events. They worked together as a team. We had a really good mix of juniors and seniors, and they really helped bring each other up.”
Reeltown also had a successful day at the track as the girls team finished No. 12 overall and the boys team finished No. 14 overall in Class 3A.
Horseshoe Bend’s boys team finished No. 30 overall in Class 2A.