The 2022 Dixie Majors World Series in Anderson, South Carolina will feature the Dadeville Dixie Youth 11-12 Majors All-Stars.
The 12U team will represent the state of Alabama in the tournament for the third time in a row.
Dadeville did not drop a single game en-route to winning the state tournament in late June, their second straight state title.
“We have a special group of kids,” said head coach Mike Simmons. “They have competed super hard and earned this.”
The team is composed of 12 players, including Simmons’s son, and four coaches.
Upon winning the state championship, the team got a chance to visit the Alabama State Capitol and meet Governor Kay Ivey.
“This was a once in a lifetime experience for the kids,” Simmons said. “I don’t think a lot of the kids will ever get an opportunity to get pictures taken at the capital, or with the governor, again.”
Last season, Dadeville did not hit a home run through the entire district tournament. This season, Dadeville had six in one game. The hard-hitting Dadeville team is looking to bring home the hardware this year, instead of leaving empty handed.
“The competition in the World Series is so tough,” Simmons said. “You play the best of the best. But we are the best team in the state, so we know we will go out and compete.”
Simmons was once a part of the Dadeville Dixie Youth, and he is happy that he can give back and provide opportunities to area kids.
“I am very appreciative,” Simmons said. “This is really a special moment. This program has changed so many lives, including mine. I am super happy to give back.”
Getting to South Carolina is not and will not be an easy trek for the team, as the squad has had to raise thousands of dollars to travel the over 240 miles to Anderson.
Buying hotel rooms and travel expenses has been a process for Simmons and his boys, but he is thankful to his community for supporting the team.
“We live in such a special community,” Simmons said. “This is what is so special about living in a small town. Everyone wants to see us succeed.”
Simmons estimates that his team has covered almost all of their expenses ahead of the tournament, but work is still to be done. The team is hosting raffles, with their next big giveaway to be hosted on Monday. Information about the raffle can be found on the team’s Facebook page, Dadeville Dixie Youth Majors World Series Team.
The tournament starts on Thursday, July 28 and runs until August 3 for the championship game. Getting to that final game is the goal for the Dixie Youth. The third time hopefully is the charm.
“We will go out and compete like we always do and give it our best shot,” Simmons said. “Above all, we are happy to represent the state of Alabama. It is pretty cool to be the best team in your state.”