Antojuan Woody got the homecoming party started early.
On the opening kickoff, the senior fielded a short kick in the second level. Woody cut to his right, and behind a caravan of Tigers, housed the opener to put Dadeville up 7-0 just 15 seconds into the game.
It was all Dadeville following, as the Tigers won the 3A Region 4 title, defeating Randolph County 49-7.
“We played well. They have a good football team and are well coached. We thought we had more speed than them,” said head coach Roger McDonald. “We felt like we could wear them down. Our speed, and getting after it all night, was the difference in the ball game.”
Woody’s night was not nearly over after his kick return, as on Dadeville’s very next possession, he caught a touchdown from quarterback Jordan Rambo to put his team up 14-7.
Phil Dowdell got in on the action, with a 53-yard touchdown catch of his own on the next possession, followed by a Woody interception on defense.
Freshman Brandez Eason continued his stellar freshman campaign with a 93-yard rushing score two plays later.
On Dadeville’s kickoff after Eason’s touchdown, up 28-7, Randolph County’s returner took the ball deep into the teeth of Dadeville’s kickoff unit.
Out popped the ball and out popped senior Avontae Wilson with it, running back the fumble for Dadeville’s second special teams touchdown of the first half.
Woody almost had a third score in the first half, where he quite literally reversed the width of the field twice and ran one in from 80-plus yards out. The play was called back for holding.
Still, Dadeville took a commanding 35-7 lead into halftime over the previously 8-0 Randolph County Tigers.
“It was just an all around good job on behalf of the kids,” McDonald said. “They worked hard this week in practice. We thought we could get it in space and make some things happen, and we did. It was a great team effort”
The second half was all Dadeville as well, with running back Daquan Doss scoring twice on the ground and Woody and Eason both recording interceptions.
Sophomore Jay Burns added a leaping interception and lineback Jace Kirkland had well over a dozen tackles in a defensive effort that held a Randolph County team that averaged 38 points per game to just seven.
“We think we are pretty good on defense,” McDonald said. “Holding them to seven points shows about where we are on defense right now.”
Dadeville’s region championship is its first since 2013, and first under McDonald as coach.
The Tigers end their regular season at home next week against Wicksburg.