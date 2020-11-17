The Dadeville boys basketball team opened its season on the road Monday with a 49-47 win at Elmore County.
Both teams were down their best players in Elmore County’s Payton Stephenson and Dadeville’s PJ Eason, giving both coaches a chance to evaluate their teams through a different lense.
It was nip and tuck the whole way with the biggest lead of the game coming from an Elmore County (1-1) burst of points in the third quarter, giving the Panthers an eight-point lead before Dadeville’s Phil Dowdell drained a three as the third quarter expired to cut the lead down to five.
Dowdell came out and sank another three as the fourth quarter started, giving the Tigers (1-0) a boost of energy from the crowd and bench players as well as confidence for the guys on the floor. Dowdell finished with 13 points on the night.
One of the biggest differences for Dadeville this year compared to years past is the size difference. Dadeville had a lot of length the last couple years but are limited with the amount of big guys on the roster. Although the Tigers are smaller in stature, the Tigers play with a lot more speed this year. It’s an adjustment for fans to get used to seeing the different style Dadeville is playing but Dadeville coach Jessie Foster believes his team will get better the more chemistry they build together.
“It’s an adjustment for sure but we have to get used to playing with each other,” Foster said. “A lot of guys are playing varsity for the first time, so just getting them comfortable and their confidence up and we will be just fine.”
Dadeville won the ballgame after clutch late free throws from Issiah Tolbert, giving the Tigers a 1-0 record on the season.
“Like I said, we are young and inexperienced with guys that have never played varsity level before so I’m tickled to death to get this win,” Foster said.
Foster liked a lot of what his team did Monday considering there are so many fresh faces but is always looking to improve due to his championship aspirations.
“We hustled and played well on defense,” Foster said. “We still have to get better on defense but I get my big man PJ Eason back soon and that’ll help us out on the defensive end. Offensively we’ve got to get better at executing our plays and utilizing the pick and roll with the athletes we have.”
Elmore County coach Rodney Taylor was encouraged by the two-point loss, saying his team could have laid down with their best player Payton Stephenson being out but didn’t.
“I’m so proud of my kids,” Taylor said. “It would be easy to hang their head with Payton not being here but they found a way and made plays when we had to make them. We hit some threes in transition, some layups as well. This game without Payton made us bring the ball up the floor by committee. Guys settled in and made shots; Jabari (Murphy) settled in and made some plays and he’s just a freshman. I’m just tremendously proud of this group for not quitting and playing hard from start to finish.”
Taylor gave high praise to his long-time friend in Foster as well as both teams for playing hard down to the wire.
“Coach Jessie and I have known each other a long time and he does a great job,” Taylor said. “I feel like Monday night made us better. I think we improved and that’s what it’s about. I’m so proud of the way we competed and didn’t quit. It was an ugly game at times for both teams but we put our guys in position to make plays and they did.”
Even being down their best player, Taylor believes this loss showed a lot about the Panthers going forward with the hustle and energy they bring for four quarters.
“I thought defensively we played really well,” Taylor said. “We were where we were supposed to be and defended well. This is my third year here and this is the first time we’ve pushed them this far. The previous times we would play them good for a half and then they’d pull away but not Monday night. I thought the run at the end of the third quarter was tremendous by us to give us a lead going into the fourth.”