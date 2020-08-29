The Dadeville football team opened up its season at home Friday with a win versus longtime local rival Elmore County, 20-19.
With five minutes left in the fourth quarter down seven points, Elmore County (1-1) went on a nine-play drive that chewed up three minutes of clock and ended in a Panther touchdown by Sean Darnell. But Panther coach Jordan Cantrell decided to go for the two-point conversion and failed, giving the Tigers (1-0) the lead and the ball back with exactly two minutes remaining in the game.
Dadeville coach Roger McDonald, who is in his first year with the Tigers, said his team played hard.
“I saw kids playing their guts out,” Dadeville coach Roger McDonald said. “It was a complete defensive unit out there. I saw all 11 guys flying around, making plays.”
Cantrell said the Panthers had a chance, but it ended better for the Tigers.
“We had a chance to tie it or go ahead and we chose to go ahead and they ended up making a good play,” Cantrell said.
For the Panthers, turnovers were drive killers and gave Dadeville momentum several times throughout the game.
“We have to do everything better,” Cantrell said. “We pride ourselves in taking care of the ball and we didn’t do that.”
The Tigers were opportunistic on the defensive side of the ball with Javuntae Holley intercepting a pass from Elmore County’s Payton Stephenson on the first drive; the Tigers finished with three turnovers on the night.
Holley was also effective on offense, finishing the night with two rushing touchdowns, while his partner in crime in the back field Christian Nelson had a rushing touchdown as well.
Offensively the Tigers were solid; McDonald’s I-formation offense worked the clock throughout the night while scratching and clawing their way to the end zone using smash-mouth football with not much smoke and mirrors in comparison to Elmore County’s offense.
“They were more physical than us on both sides of the ball,” Cantrell said.
Although turnovers plagued the Panthers, they still found a way to be competitive and gave themselves a chance to win. They just came up a yard short on what ended up being the play of the game.
“I told (my team) if they stop (the Panthers) on this two-point play, we win the game,” McDonald said. “It would have been the easy thing to lay our heads down after a long drive like they went on, but we played one more snap and got a big stop right there.”
The game throughout the night was nip and tuck, with the biggest lead coming from Elmore County which scored right before the half on a 25-yard pass from Stephenson to Jabari Murphy, giving the Panthers a 13-6 lead at the half. Stephenson also had a touchdown on the ground to go along with his passing touchdown to Murphy.
Junior Ladarius Heard came up big for the Tigers late in the game tackling the ball carriers and getting a sack on third down, forcing the Panthers to punt the ball deep in their own territory.
With seven minutes and change left in the fourth, the Tigers put together an impressive eight play drive that ended in the before mentioned Nelson touchdown.
The win showed McDonald and the players hard work pays off and all the time spent throughout the summer was worth it.
“It was important to get this win to give them something to believe in,” McDonald said. “With me being a new coach and us getting this win, I think they believe more in what we are doing. I just wanted them to be rewarded and for us to come in and knock off a (Class) 5A school is a huge win.