The results thus far had been blowouts one way or the other entering this week for Dadeville football.
The Tigers trounced Elmore County 47-7 in Week 1 and eviscerated Pike County 46-6 with six-minute quarters in the second half in Week 3, while its lone loss of the season was a 65-7 drubbing in Week 2 against Montgomery Catholic.
For head coach Roger McDonald, it was good to see his team come out victorious in a game that was still in question in the second half, with Dadeville pulling away late.
“We needed a four-quarter game,” McDonald said.
The Tigers picked up a region win on the road at Childersburg on a grass field that rapidly turned almost entirely to mud, rushing for over 300 yards while allowing less than 150 on defense in a 33-6 win.
“Offensive line did a great job,” McDonald said. “Fullbacks blocked, receivers blocked, they did a great job and defense, we played a team that was running old-fashioned two-tight end, single-wing. We told the kids they were gonna get some first downs and they’re gonna move the ball, but you make them move the length of the field they won’t score much. And our kids did exactly what we asked.”
Philstavious Dowdell continued his role as a gamebreaker in the first half for Dadeville.
With the game tied 6-6, Dowdell forced a fumble in kickoff coverage, scooped it up and ran it into the end zone.
Dowdell entered Friday with three return touchdowns on the season, and would have had a 70-yard punt return score if not for a penalty that called it back. Another touchdown of a similar length came on a reverse to the speedster, which was again called back via penalty.
Regardless, the mud played directly into the hands of Dadeville the longer and longer the contest went on. Its bread-and-butter is running the football and playing defense, which is especially effective in bad field conditions.
“We never felt like we were gonna lose the game,” McDonald said. “If we could stop getting touchdowns called back and stop getting big plays called back, we knew we would stretch out the lead.”
The Tigers entered halftime with a 12-6 lead and those two phases took over. Running backs Christian Nelson and Ja’Vuntae “Juicy” Holley had two and one rushing touchdowns, respectively.
Dadeville’s defensive line started stacking up Childersburg’s front five and generating piles at the line of scrimmage, with senior defensive tackle Caleb Webb standing out especially in that regard, McDonald said.
Daquon Doss added an interception late to help seal the contest.
Childersburg, who is also nicknamed the Tigers, scored its only touchdown of the game on a short field after a muffed punt.
“I don’t know who was making the tackles and who wasn’t, because it was a big wad every freaking play,” McDonald said. “That’s the only way I know how to describe it.”
Senior quarterback Lane Smith connected with senior tight end Jordan Parker for a 50-yard touchdown off play action to help the Tigers pull away. Fullback Jaheem Brown also hauled in a two-point conversion pass from Smith.
Dadeville returns home for a showdown with LaFayette next Friday at 7 p.m.