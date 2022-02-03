Perhaps the brightest star on this year’s Dadeville volleyball team has officially sealed her opportunity to compete at the next level.
Layla Grace, a senior middle blocker, signed with Southern Union State Community College Wednesday at Dadeville High School.
“I’ve worked hard for this,” Grace said. “This volleyball season I busted my butt. I wanted to do something in this sport because I have a lot of passion for the sport. So when I started out this year, I just started out being a leader and pushing myself.”
Grace commanded spectators’ attention every time she took the floor for the Tigers this season.
Whether smacking attacks into the ground to gather kills or stuffing similar shots from her opposition, Grace proved the true centerpiece of Dadeville’s team.
Her efforts earned her first-team All-Outlook recognition following the season. Then when she tried out for the Bison’s volleyball squad, her skills showed through enough to earn a roster spot.
“Layla, when she’s hitting, she’s a force,” Dadeville coach Vicky McDonald said in October. “Overall, she’s just a good player.”
Grace’s above-mentioned focus on leadership had an impact on several players around her, none more so than her sister, Paris Grace.
When The Outlookdid its profile on Layla during volleyball season, Paris lit up when talking about what it’s meant to play with her sibling and the things she’s learned from her.
“She’s given me so much advice,” the younger Grace sister said in September. “She’s been pushing me on hitting, because I don’t like to jump when it’s time to hit but she comes over there and makes me do it.”
SUSCC stuck out to Layla Grace for several reasons, but topping the list is the overall atmosphere surrounding the program under head coach Ametrice Jackson.
“I like their environment,” Grace said. “I like how the tryout went. I like how friendly they are — the environment is just very, very good.”
Grace’s biggest inspiration to get to this point has been her mother, she said.
“My mom is a fighter,” Grace said. “I’ve seen her make little things out of nothing. I’ve seen her make a lot and it’s just motivated me and pushed me to be who I am.”
With her volleyball career at Dadeville finished, after graduating from the high school this spring, Grace will begin her stint at SUSCC this fall.