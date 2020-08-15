The Dadeville athletic program is chock full of new leadership. Roger McDonald was hired this offseason as the athletic director and head football coach, but he’s not the only McDonald the Tigers have lured in.
Vicky McDonald is the new volleyball coach for Dadeville. Her pep and excitement for the season is matched second to none as she embarks on her first season with the Tigers.
McDonald is ready to prove she is the voice of reason to put Dadeville’s volleyball program on the map.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, McDonald was late coming to the party and just held tryouts last week, but she is extremely encouraged by what she saw.
“The girls with experience have a lot of skill,” McDonald said. “We also have girls that have never played but have potential.”
For those new players, McDonald is working hard with them to learn the basic skills necessary, while also getting to know them better on a personal level.
Although Dadeville has graduated some key players, most of its roster is returning.
McDonald is ambitious and has several things she wants to accomplish in her time at Dadeville.
“The goal is to be competitive,” McDonald said. “Our philosophy is to work hard and get our conditioning up.”
Dadeville is at a disadvantage right now having started practice later than other schools, but the Tigers have found a silver lining in the coronavirus after all. The first three games of the season have been canceled for the Tigers, giving them a later start date and more time to build chemistry on the court. McDonald is hopeful the canceled games will be rescheduled but in this world of unknowns right now, only time will tell.
The Tigers open the season at home Sept. 3 when they take on Reeltown.