Dadeville volleyball starts bright and early.
Under the new leadership of head coach Chris Tolbert, Dadeville volleyball is entering a new era and that era begins at six in the morning, every day.
Tolbert has coached just about every sport under the sun and coaching volleyball is his newest venture. Using what he has learned across his coaching journey, Tolbert decided the best way to get all of his girls together was at the crack of dawn.
“Getting up early is all about trying to see who is really dedicated to Dadeville High School volleyball,” Tolbert said. “I know it is a lot on parents to have to set alarms for 5 [or] 5:30 a.m., but I have not had to go look for anybody. These girls are dedicated.”
Part of Tolbert’s plan to hit the ground hard, after the official opening to the season on August 1, was because he did not have his girls in the gym all summer.
He hosted no practices in June, but got his team back for what he called a “strenuous” July. Many of his athletes also play other sports, or work summer jobs, and Tolbert did not want to steal their summer away from them.
“I really want the girls to have a summer. That is a part of growing up,” Tolbert said. “In July, we did a lot of getting back in shape. We worked out a lot.”
Another reason Dadeville did not practice much this summer was because they do not have a gym to do so.
Dadeville athletics has seen a huge change in the past year, with the addition of the new football field house and renovated tennis courts. The gymnasium is part of the new construction and renovation plans, and will not be usable for at least another year.
Without a gym, that also means that Dadeville will play its 2022 season completely on the road.
“We will be on the road for every game,” Tolbert said. “It is going to be fun. This year is going to be a little bit different for us.”
While obviously not the ideal way for a season to play out. Tolbert said he does not mind his schedule. Whether you have home fans cheering you on or opposing fans shouting at you, the game all comes down to playing the team across the net.
“A home game is really like an away game to me because you still have got to go out and play. That does not change whether you are home or away,” Tolbert said. “If you are at home, you may have more fans yelling for you. But if you don’t get the fundamental things done, it doesn't matter where you are playing.”
Trying to make it to the postseason with a schedule completely made up of away games is no easy task, but Dadeville might have the roster to be able to do it.
The Tigers boast a roster made up almost entirely of seniors. Tolbert’s squad has nine seniors on it who will power the “one heartbeat, one sound” of Dadeville volleyball.
“With our schedule being on the road, we are going to need that senior leadership,” Tolbert said. “Our motto is ‘one heartbeat, one sound.’ Everything we do has got to be together.”
D’aja Caldwell, Tess McKinley, Shaunkivia Smith, Terriana Kelly, Enajhe Swink, Jayden Gossett, Alexis Crane, Brittany Kinsley and Makyia Moss makeup that senior core.
In the limited time Tolbert has been around his team, and having not yet coached them in a game, Tolbert said it is not easy to find a specific girl or girls that are stepping out above the rest.
The coach did note that he believes Swink, McKinley and Caldwell should be his best defensive players. Caldwell is known outside of volleyball for her defensive abilities on the basketball court, so it is only fitting she is able to translate that ability to a different sport.
Smith will operate at the team’s setter, clearing the way for her to take the distinction of “the best passer.”
“All of my seniors are strong hitters, volleyball players,” Tolbert said. “Those four though are going to really lead the team.”
Dadeville is up for a gauntlet of a year. A new coach and no home game support is not an enviable position for any team, in any sport, to be in.
Tolbert said he has one motto for his girls, based on the unusual season ahead of them.
“Home or away, we are going to play,” Tolbert said.