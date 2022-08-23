Dadeville volleyball lost its first match of the year to Wadley on Monday, losing in three straight sets.
The Tigers fell 25-14, 25-15, 25-21.
While the game was the first for Dadeville, it was the second for Wadley. The Bulldogs, in two games, have only dropped one set en route to their 2-0 start.
“Coach (Karen) Beverley does a really, really good job at Wadley and they have a very fundamentally sound volleyball team,” said head coach Chris Tolbert. “I thought we played well with who we faced. Overall, I am pleasantly surprised with the first game.”
Unforced errors were the downfall of Dadeville against the Bulldogs, as too many times points were given away to the home team.
“Unforced errors are something we just have got to clean up,” said Tolbert. “Balls were dropping straight in front of us. There were definitely some first game jitters.”
Senior D’Aja Caldwell led the way for Dadeville as well as she could, keeping pace at the net with her opponents.
“She played really, really well,” said Tolbert. “She hit the ball really well and had a lot of great saves. Several times she kept us in rallies.”
Terriana Kelly was a player that “stepped up” in the eyes of her coach, coming in as the backup setter when Dadeville’s primary setter went down early in the first set.
“It was good to see my backup setter come in and do exactly what she was supposed to do,” said Tolbert. “She played well. I was pleased.”
In an effort to eliminate unforced errors and up the team’s communication, Tolbert is going to turn up the heat in practice.
Tolbert said his team practices communicating with one another in practice, but “we do not do enough.” Going forward by making sure everyone is on the same page, Tolbert said sets like the third against Wadley could easily swing his team’s favor.
Monday’s third set was the closest in the whole game, with Dadeville only falling by four points. Tolbert said that is all due to how well his team communicated.
By the third set, Kelly was able to find a solid groove and get to balls she had previously missed and Caldwell was able to find her way around blockers. Tolbert said both of those improvements were due to how well his team was able to talk.
“We are going to work on our communication all week,” said Tolbert. “We are going to up our practice tempo. We are going to practice harder, get after it more. I know this team has another notch that we can turn up. If we communicate, we will be in a pretty good place for this upcoming season.”
Dadeville’s next match is at the county tournament, hosted at Reeltown High School, on Saturday, Aug. 27.