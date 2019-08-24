Eighteen plays.
That was all it took for Dadeville to rack up 46 points in its season-opening victory over Horseshoe Bend on Thursday night.
The Tigers used big play after big play to combat Horseshoe Bend’s methodical rushing attack and didn’t need much time on offense to get the job done in a 46-6 win.
“Our offensive line blocked well (Thursday),” Dadeville coach Richard White said. “They did a good job coming off the ball and making hole for the running backs. I told you that (Christian Nelson) kid, if he gets loose, nobody is going to catch him.”
Dadeville spread out its offensive attack but it was mostly Nelson and Javuntae Holley, who were thrown into the fire after a season-ending injury to projected starter Josh Taylor in last week’s intrasquad scrimmage.
After sophomore quarterback Lane Smith started things off with a beautiful passing touchdown to Jamarion Wilkerson, Holley and Nelson went to work.
Shortly after Horseshoe Bend knocked 10 minutes off the clock with an incredible scoring drive to tie the game, Holley broke off a 29-yard run to set Nelson up for a 2-yard score on the next play.
Nelson was back at it again on Dadeville’s next possession, needing only one play to score from 53 yards out. To begin the third quarter, Holley put the Tigers ahead 26-6 with a 3-yard run after just a five-play drive, and Nelson broke off four straight runs on the next possession to set Smith up to find Issiah Tolbert for a 12-yard score.
Nelson added one more touchdown run and Daquan Doss capped off the prolific scoring effort for the Tigers.
“We had to become better as a team and do it for Josh,” Nelson said. “He was a big part of our team and I didn’t like to see him get hurt. We just had to come together and did what we had to do to get the win.”
Nelson attributed much of his success to the offensive line, which was also a standout for White after not knowing what to expect. Jamauri Chislom started off his career as an O-lineman extremely well. Chislom tweaked his knee a little bit so he was moved strictly to the offensive line where was flattening Generals left and right.
“He tweaked his knee then he tweaked his ankle, so we just said he’s not going to play on defense and we just used him on offense,” White said. “He did well for the first time playing offensive line; he’s a very unselfish kid to do that.”
The only thing White wasn’t happy about was his defensive effort. Despite holding the Generals to just six points, White felt his team could’ve stopped some of Horseshoe Bend’s rushing attack.
The Generals did have one particularly impressive drive sandwiched by two Tiger touchdowns. A 17-play drive that spanned two quarters ended in HBS’ only touchdown of the night, a 12-yard pass from Gavin Brazzell to Holt Tidwell on a trick play.
“We had another play at the end of the first half where he just didn’t get his feet down,” General coach Jeremy Phillips said. “It was just the little things in the first half. Then we had our starting quarterback (Holt Tidwell) and our three tailbacks (Chandler McMath, Brazzell and Trent Cotney) all go out (with injuries). It just was the worst things that could’ve happened happened to us.”
Horseshoe Bend was plagued with injuries but did have one bright spot as Luke Jones was thrown into the fire late in the game. Despite being just a ninth-grader, Jones seemed to step in well and take over the rushing attack the Generals wanted to establish. He finished with 46 yards on the ground.
“I think he’s going to have a bright future,” Phillips said. “One of the coaches over the headset said, ‘Coach, I don’t think you’re going to have him on junior high much longer.’ Right now, he’s our next guy up. He stepped up and I think he’ll feel more comfortable the next game.”