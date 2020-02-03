Over the course of four quarters of Friday night’s boys basketball, the Dadeville Tigers sank 11 3-pointers en route to a 71-37 victory over the visiting Elmore County Panthers.
While the margin of victory was substantial, there was no lead Tiger to hang the effort on as five players finished the night double-digit points. PJ Eason and Jamarion Wilkerson finished the night with 13 points. Jay Patrick, Daquan Doss, Tripp McKinley added 11 each and Jamauri Chislom posted nine in the victory.
“I tell them if they get an open look, take it,” Tiger coach Jesse Foster said. “We work on playing fast and taking shots at that speed all the time in practice and we are typically around 10-12 three’s a night.”
The long-range bombing left the Panthers shell shocked as the Tigers outscored their maroon-clad opponents, 40-15 over the second and third periods combined. That rally took the game from a 16-14 narrow Dadeville lead to a 58-29 Tiger slashing with a final frame left to play.
“I was just telling the guys (Friday), if we can consistently put 70 points on the board, we are going to be in good shape,” Foster said. “But we are playing at the level that you need to be playing going into the area tournament. It’s one and out from here on.”
For Elmore County, the key Panther proved to be Garrett Allen (14 points). But with the Tigers playing the press for four quarters, Allen’s efforts were minimized after scoring nine in the first half.
The Tigers will test that theory in the coming days when they host the Class 3A Area 7 tournament and will face Beulah in that opening round. Dadeville is undefeated in area play while the visiting Bobcats have been quite defeated all season (1-16, 1-5 as of Friday night).
Elmore County will travel to B.T. Washington for the first round of the area tournament and will take on Handley in the opening round.