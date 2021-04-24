THOMASVILLE – Dadeville trailed twice by multiple runs in both games, but found a way to win both and sweep its way to the second round of the Class 3A playoffs Friday night at D.F. Anderson Field.
Excellent pitching from two, left-handed starters and timely hitting were the key for the Tigers in beating Thomasville 12-6 and 9-5. With Dadeville winning its first round series on the road, they will get to host a second-ranked series against 3A’s top ranked team in T.R. Miller next week. Miller (26-1) won its opening first round series game against New Brockton 14-2 Friday night.
Key hits in the fourth inning of Game 1 and a lead-off triple in the bottom of the fifth were crucial in Dadeville’s comebacks. Dadeville Head Coach Curtis Martin felt his team would rise to the occasion.
“We definitely showed some grit today. These guys have a lot of fight in them. They love to battle. We could have laid down, but we didn’t. I’m very proud of these guys,” Martin said.
The series biggest at bat came in the bottom of the fifth of Game 2 with Thomasville (20-6) leading 2-1. Dadeville leadoff man Walter Spraggins ripped a triple into right field off a tough Thomasville left-hander Charles Morris, who had allowed just one run through four innings.
A walk by Tripp McKinley put runners on the corner. That was followed by a single from Caleb Bice to score Spraggins and tie the game at 2. Martin then called for a delayed steal to get McKinley to third base with one out. That set up a fly out to left from Peyton Yother to score McKinley with the go-ahead run at 3-2.
The Tigers would not relinquish lead. Morris was pulled after five innings and Dadeville went to work on reliever J.P. Thompson in the sixth, scoring six runs to seal Game 2 and the series.
Two Thomasville infield errors helped out. Had Thomasville made the plays with the bases-loaded, it might have gotten to the seventh still down just 4-3 or worse, 5-3.
Instead, a three-run triple by Bice and an RBI double by Yother broke the game open.
Spraggins took a 9-3 lead to the seventh inning. Thomasville got the first three men on in the inning capped by a two-run single from Thompson to make it 9-5.
Spraggins struck out Hamilton Guerra for his 14th fan of the game, but had to exit, mid-batter because of an Alabama High School Athletics Association rule on pitch counts. He had 123 when he faced Thomasville’s Dee Grissom.
Yother came in and finished off Grissom and then after a Morris hit, got Sebastian Shoemaker to pop up to third to end the game and series.
Spraggins credited his team for pulling him through.
“I hit my spots, we hit the ball and my teammates helped me out,” Spraggins said. He allowed five runs on six hits and four walks. At the plate, he scored three runs off two hits. He had two hits and two runs in the first game.
“I helped out with the triple in the fifth and then we had the big inning in the sixth. Our team has just gelled together,” Spraggins said.
Bice finished with four RBIs on his two hits and Yother knocked in three.
Thomasville had led 2-0 after two innings, getting a run in the first on a single by Grissom and then another by Javien Johnson in the second inning.
In the first game, Thomasville got off to a 3-0 lead after two innings and was up 3-2 in the top of the fourth when Dadeville had its first huge rally with seven runs, turning a deficit into a commanding 9-3 lead.
The game’s key at bat was McKinley’s. Dadeville was up 5-3 and Thomasville’s eighth grade relief pitcher, Beau Bryant, was one strike away from getting his team to the dugout and still in the game.
Instead, McKinley ripped a 2-2 pitch into deep right and that cleared the bases for a three-run triple. Down 8-3, Thomasville was done for game one.
“Definitely a big hit. We had some big hits. Walter Spraggins led off with a triple in the second game and we kind of rolled after that. I’m just happy for our guys. We probably get T.R. Miller at home. We’re looking forward to that challenge.”
McKinley got the pitching win in Game 1. He struck out 11 while allowing five runs off seven hits. He walked four. Sebastian Shoemaker took the loss for Thomasville.
Lane Smith, Alex Ward, Les Robinson and Spraggins had two hits each for Dadeville.