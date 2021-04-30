Track season in 2021 has been a hurdle in itself but the Dadeville Tigers program has proved that hard work pays off.
During the season, the Tigers have held fast with a successful season with three second place finishes over three different meets which includes their sectional performance. Head coach and principal Chris Hand said that all of their athletes have improved during the season and the 4x800-meter relay team has also improved.
Dealing with getting back into action during the 2021 season after the pandemic was an adjustment in itself.
“We had to get used to masks, social distancing and bus seating charts during and after the pandemic,” Hand said. “Having athletes and coaches wearing masks during practice and on bus trips to meets was the biggest challenge that we faced.”
The season went well for the Tigers as they didn’t peak entirely too early and were able to finish well at sectionals with a second-place finish. But Hand says it didn’t come easy.
“We went to TR Miller on April 8th and finished second to a very talented field of schools, but did not perform our best the next week at the Beauregard Invitational,” Hand said. “We had a good week of practice and followed that with a second-place finish at sectionals.”
When asked about who improved on the squad over the course of the season, Hand made sure to include just about the whole roster naming four girls (Nhylee Banks, D'Aja Caldwell, Layla Grace, Jamey McDonald) and 13 boys (Phil Dowdell, Avontae Wilson, Xavier Alvies, Bobby Prather, Jordan Wallace, Emmanuel Pearson, Carter Williams, Jordan Parker, Colin Goodwin, Spencer Meadors, Zach McManus, Kyle Vines, and Jordan Ford.)
Although the Dadeville track program has had more athletes qualify for state in the past Hand says this year’s group had to start over after the pandemic.