There was one goal in mind when the Dadeville track and field team left town and headed to Wetumpka for sectionals: to be Dadeville strong.
Coach Michael Taylor’s team saw the stares from those who watched their yellow bus drive away, and the team could feel what was being said.
No one thought they could win. No one had confidence. Taylor was not even certain his team had the confidence in themselves.
The squad slowly descended down the school bus steps at Wetumpka’s football complex after the hour long drive, and again the eyes of those around them were boring holes into the gold and black.
“With the way we got on and off the bus, we were worried,” Taylor said. “It was bad. I knew everyone would be looking at us, and that is exactly what happened.”
With heads down, still quiet, the team took their things to the 50-yard-line.
“They have never done that before,” Taylor said. “I was thinking ‘What are we going to do?’”
It was there, huddled amongst one another last Friday, and again on Saturday, that the Dadeville track team found its purpose.
Taylor prayed for the team both days, and asked them what their late friend and fellow athlete Phil Dowdell would think.
“‘If Phil is here, staring down at us from heaven, what would he say?,’” Taylor told his team. “They all kind of said that Phil would tell us to win this thing for him.”
From that moment on, it was all Dadeville.
“15 minutes later, it was like Phil and God touched all of them,” Taylor said. “They went to work.”
The Dadeville Tigers came out of sectionals, qualifying over 20 athletes for state competition and bringing home the blue sectional championship trophy that Dowdell coveted while also putting up record breaking point totals.
“It was amazing,” Taylor said. “We still don’t believe it right now. We are still excited and still don’t believe it. We are on fire right now.”
Thinking strictly as a coach, Taylor let his mind wonder where his team was going to make up points in the absence of Dowdell, notably in the sprinting competitions.
That problem was resolved almost immediately, as senior Antojuan Woody did the unthinkable and took home first place in the 100m and the 200m. Woody was not doing it for himself, but instead doing it for his best friend and fellow sprinter Dowdell.
“That was not supposed to happen,” Taylor said.
The wins did not stop there, as the girls 4x100 relay team also took home first.
“That was not supposed to happen,” Taylor said again.
The 4x400 boys team came in second, and Taylor said the same thing.
“That too was not supposed to happen,” Taylor said.
Taylor, trying to see where he could earn a few cheeky points and keep his team in contention, threw freshman Brandez Eason into the shot put competition for the first time in his career.
Eason took second.
“He never threw a shot put a day in his life,” Taylor said. “Things like this were happening that we knew were not supposed to happen.”
Sometimes there are things that cannot be explained.
There is no real reason why Dadeville should have won sectionals. But they did it anyway.
“The kids, from start to finish, were winning and competing and winning,” Taylor said. “It was like a dream that was happening. And all they were saying was that this was nothing but Phil watching over us. That is how we did this thing from start to finish.”
On Thursday at noon, the team will again ascend the stairs of their school bus to take the journey to Cullman for state.
This time, Taylor’s squad might not be so quiet on the bus.
“When I tell you we need a parade in Dadeville, I think we are on that level,” Taylor said.