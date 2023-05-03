Dadeville track section champs

Dadeville track and field returned to competition last week, and were crowned the champions of Region 3, Section 2 ahead of state.

 Submitted / The Outlook

There was one goal in mind when the Dadeville track and field team left town and headed to Wetumpka for sectionals: to be Dadeville strong.

