Dadeville's Zach McManus propels himself through the air during the triple jump on March 13, 2023.

 By Henry Zimmer Sports Editor

The Dadeville track team might just be one of the best teams in all of Class 1-3A. 

Phil Dowdell Dadeville track
Dadeville senior Phil Dowdell ducks his head as he begins his 100m dash, finishing first, on March 13, 2023. Madison Academy, Montgomery, AL.
Dadeville guys relay team
Dadeville's Antojuan Woody, right, hands off a relay baton to Daquan Doss, left, during the 4x100m relay at Madison Academy on March 13, 2023.
DJ Hall Dadeville track
Dadeville's DJ Hall soars through the air during a triple jump competiton on March 13, 2023. Hall took home first place.
Tyler Colvin Dadeville track
Dadeville's Tyler Colvin readies a javelin at the Monday MAdness track competiton on March 13, 2023. Colvin took home third place.

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

