The Dadeville track team might just be one of the best teams in all of Class 1-3A.
After yet another stellar performance from the Tigers at the second Monday MAdness competition, multiple athletes were not only the best in their respective heats but best in the state.
“It is going great,” coach Michael Taylor said of the season. “The kids are coming in motivated and ready to work. They all compete well against each other. They are doing amazing things.”
Starting things off was Phil Dowdell who took home first overall in the 100-meter dash. His time of 11.19 seconds was good for the best recorded time all year in 1-3A competition. In third place in the 100 was Antojuan Woody.
Another record setter was Derick Beckham, who captured third place overall in the 800. His time of 2:08.64 was also good for the best time all season in 1-3A.
Carter Williams also earned a gold medal, winning the 300 hurdles in 44.94, which was more than a second faster than the next finisher.
While his hurdles Monday did not set any records, his last time competing in hurdles did.
In the first Monday MAdness in early March, Williams set the 1-3A season record with a time of 16.44 in the 110 hurdles.
The final track event the boys squad competed in was a fourth-place finish in the 4x100 relay.
In the field events, Dadeville continued to excel.
DJ Hall earned the top spot in the triple jump and placed second in the high jump. Zach McManus also secured third place in the triple jump.
Most impressive about Hall’s high jump is Dadeville does not practice for the discipline as the school doesn’t have the equipment. The only time the athletes practice is during actual competition.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Earlier in the year, Hall also set the season record for 1-3A in the long jump.
In javelin, Jace Kirkland earned the second-place throw and Tyler Colvin took home third.
Colvin jokingly claims to have taught Kirkland all he knows, which has apparently paid off for Kirkland. He holds the season record for javelin with a 151-5 foot toss in the Ice Breaker Invitational in late February.
The girls side was not as eye-catching as usual Monday, with only the girls 4x100m relay team placing. The unit took home a third-place finish.
The entire season is a different story. Arielle Russell owns the season best record in the 200.
Taylor’s track team is made up of marquee Dadeville athletes. Before this season, Taylor said he went through the halls of the school, recruiting kids to round out the squad.
Taylor said the successes of multi-sport athletes like Dowdell or Williams helped show track not only is a sport his kids can win in, but help them in other sports as well.
“It starts within the athlete,” Taylor said. “They all love their sports, whatever sport it is. Now, they know that track can make them better in their other sports. So they come out here to make themselves better in their primary sports.”
Through four meets, with about five to go, Taylor said he and his athletes won’t rest on first-place finishes in March and still have plenty to do.
“We have a long way to go, but we are doing really well now,” Taylor said. “I just want to make them believe that we can do it.”
The goal for the Dadeville track and field team is simple. Taylor said there is one thing in mind for his team when the season comes to a close. If the early season success is any indication, the Tigers might just get there.
“State championship,” Taylor said simply. “We have been getting third place for a couple years now. A lot of these kids are coming here to get that trophy. These seniors have been close with a lot of sports in getting to state, but this is the one we all want to end it with.”