Not often does a team take the shape of its coach. But the Tigers have done just that with new coach Roger McDonald, being tough and gritty on defense while outsmarting and being patient on offense, sticking to and trusting the game plan.
According to McDonald, the Tigers have stepped up in recent weeks and has showed signs of continuously improving.
“Our effort has been great the last couple weeks,” McDonald said. “The kids have been executing well outside of a couple flags and things called back, but we are showing signs of turning the corner. We need to take care of business this week and keep working hard.”
Dadeville (4-2, 2-2) is feeling confident going into this week’s matchup against Trinity, following a 53-0 shutout of region opponent Goshen. The Tigers are currently on a three-game win streak and have built momentum for themselves going into one of their toughest matchups of the year. Trinity (5-1, 4-0) is coming off of a big win against Reeltown, in which the Wildcats put up 42 points on offense and only surrendered 14 points to a potent Rebel offense.
“They are a well-coached football team,” McDonald said. “They are strong up front and run a spread offense like most teams do. We just need to line up and play hard if we want to win.”
McDonald’s plan for the Wildcats is simple: “Score more points than they do.” The task is a lot easier said than done, but with Dadeville’s defense improving each week since the 60-14 loss to Pike County, the Tigers said “enough” and have been hitting opponents in the mouth from every which direction.
“They all have been playing well,” McDonald said. “All the guys have been playing hard and getting after it, which is all we’ve been asking of them. The win against Goshen was a big win because anytime you can win homecoming, it is a big deal; for some people, it’s the only game they come to.”
The defense is going to have to continue to play well with the Trinity offense being so potent and fast paced with the no-huddle style the Wildcats use. The Wildcats like to mix it up with the run and pass, which is good news for Dadeville, who has played well against opposing teams’ passing attacks and have been physical on run defense. The difference in this game will be turnovers; if the Tigers are able to force a turnover or two like they have in several games this season, they could pull off the upset.
As for the Tigers’ offense, Reeltown showed last week the defense of Trinity has weaknesses despite the Wildcats only allowing an averaging 6 points per game on defense. The Wildcat defense was stout in the secondary, giving the Rebels’ passing offense all it could handle. However, the Rebels were effective running the football, which is the strength of the Dadeville offense, with Juvantae Holley and Christian Nelson but now throwing in quarterback Lane Smith into the mix with the way he has been getting the job done with his legs this season and you have a potential recipe for disaster for the Wildcats. If Dadeville wants to have a shot at knocking off the team tied for the top spot in Region 4, The Tigers can’t get down multiple scores to where they are forced to throw the ball. Although Smith and his receivers have been in sync in recent weeks, Dadeville isn’t an air-it-out-type offense, so the Tigers will need to keep it close and play their smash-mouth-style game.