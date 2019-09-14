The Dadeville Tigers struggled to stop the run against the Bullock County Hornets in a Class 3A Region 3 football action. A one-play 82-yard touchdown run in the second quarter by the Hornets broke the game open for them in the second quarter and they didn’t look back in a 28-12 victory.
The Hornets took advantage of a confused Tiger defensive line and a late substitution on the big run.
Dadeville coach Richard White was not happy after the game.
“We practiced all week on being in the right position and we came out here (Friday night) and looked like deer in head lights,” White said.
The Tigers (1-3, 0-2) started the game off on the right foot forcing turnovers on their first three defensive drives. However a blocked punt that was returned for a touchdown on Dadeville’s first offensive drive put the Tigers behind 6-0 in the first.
On one of the three turnovers senior safety Alex Walker took an interception to the house to tie the game, 6-6.
The officials had their hands full Friday with more than 20 accepted penalties and another half dozen more that were declined. Near the end of the first half, things were starting to get chippy and personal fouls were handed out to both sides before the game calmed back down.
The Dadeville offense was a disaster most of the night with both starting running backs Christian Nelson not dressing and Javuntae Holley getting limited snaps with a stomach bug.
Dadeville turned the ball over only one time at the end of the game on a last chance Hail Mary; however penalties and punting were what the Tigers’ night mostly consisted of.
Dadeville started to get its act together late in the third quarter. After being stuffed for negative yardage on what felt like every run, Holley busted through for a 20-yard touchdown late in the third making the score 25-12.
An unintentional onside kick gave hope to fans and players alike when the kickoff didn’t get any hang time, hit a Hornet and bounced back to the Tigers.
The timing in the Tigers’ throws weren’t there until late in the game when quarterback Lane Smith found junior Issiah Tolbert on a 31-yard toss-up and a slant that Tolbert took 67 yards before getting tackled at the goal line.
However, the Tigers couldn’t punch it in and back-to-back sacks killed their drive and any hopes of a comeback as Bullock County got another huge run for 60 yards. The Hornets followed up the run with a field goal to cap off the drive, leaving Dadeville with a 28-12 defeat and bad taste in its mouth.
The consistency of Bullock County’s run game was too much for Dadeville.
“We didn’t stay at home and got manhandled at the line of scrimmage on defense all night,” White said. “This week at practice is going to be about getting back to basics and our fundamentals as a football team.”