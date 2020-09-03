Dadeville was riding high after last week’s win against Elmore County, but coach Roger McDonald and the Tigers have shifted their focus to Friday’s opponent Montgomery Catholic.
Catholic started the season ranked fourth in Class 3A, but after a Week 0 loss to Pike Road, the Knights have slipped a little on the leaderboard. Dadeville isn’t intimidated by the Knights, but also realizes they are a tough opponent, so the Tigers need to bring their A-game.
“This is probably the best team we will play all year,” McDonald said. “This will be a huge test for our football team. They are a strong and fast team with athletes everywhere. We are going to play hard and take it one play at a time to give us a chance.”
The Tigers’ win over Elmore County last week has given the team a boost of confidence that they are looking to ride into this week.
“I’m proud of the way we fought right down to the last play,” McDonald said. “It’s great for the players to see all the hard work from the summer paying off, but we have a big task in front of us this week.”
The Tigers (1-0) know Catholic is no slouch of a program but aren’t letting the Knights (1-1) reputation do them in, rather they will find out just how tough the Knights are with their own hands and eyes.
“The kids don’t worry about what they are ranked,” McDonald said. “They could be first or eighth; it doesn’t matter to us. We know they are a good team and are well coached.”
While McDonald and company think the Knights are talented and well coached, one could argue the same for the Tigers who have returned a lot of skill position players from last year and showed last week the experience is piling up in a positive way.
Dadeville’s win over Elmore County was huge for self-belief and establishing confidence moving forward. A win against the first region opponent would be huge for the Tigers as well and would have all eyes looking at them if they are able to pull off the upset.
“Every game is equally important us,” McDonald said. “We’d like to win every game, but it’s a long season and we need to focus on this week and who’s in front of us and not look down the road at other teams. I’ve told the guys that the season is a marathon and not a sprint.”
The Tiger forced several turnovers which ended up being the difference in the ballgame with the extra possessions and how Elmore County’s offense started to gather momentum down the stretch. The defense played as a complete unit Friday with everyone accumulating tackles with guys flying around the ball and getting their noses dirty. McDonald’s belief in his players has grown as well and he doesn’t plan on changing much of anything this week because of the promise shown by his guys.
“We are gonna keep doing what we do,” McDonald said. “Defensively we aren’t doing anything differently this week. If offense doesn’t do their job, the defense will try to pick up the slack and hopefully make some plays. Turnovers aren’t always going to be there, so we need to continue to take advantage of them as they come.”
Montgomery Catholic is currently 0-5 when playing Dadeville.