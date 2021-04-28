Dadeville has had their work cut out for them in 2021 like many other programs on the softball field have but the area tournament looms ahead for the Tigers’ softball program.
Throughout April, the Tigers are sitting at 4-4-1, which isn’t a fabulous record in any way, but it has shone light on some athletes who are rising with the program.
Pitching has rapidly improved as the staff gets back into shape and their hitters have been tearing the cover off the ball consistently. Dadeville is far from perfect but they’ve got a diamond in the rough appearance and it shows every time they head out to play.
During practice, it’s much the same.
“We are really working on things for the long run and trying things out for the post season,” coach Jordan McGuire said. “After our last regular season game Tuesday, we will just have the girls for the postseason so we will be able to see how the team looks with some new additions. We are all tired from the long season but there is a sense of urgency for preparation in the postseason.”
From April 15-April 20, the Tigers played seven games total. Even so, the Tigers have been able to consistently prove their ability to keep battling. Dadeville has never found a way to just lay down and give up and the dugout is a huge part of it.
Hanging around the dugout is a treat in a way. When they’re trailing by insurmountable odds, the Tigers rally back with cheers, and encouraging words to each teammate that goes up to bat.
It’s almost like they carry an everything or nothing approach to the plate and their nothing is just as exciting as their everything.
The area tournament is where the chips are on the table. Regular season competition between Reeltown and Beulah is almost like a primer.
“Regular season competition sets you up for area so it is important,” McGuire said. “But the area tournament is a whole new ball game. Players know what is at stake and everyone has had the entire season to prepare.”
Part of the improvement process has been pitcher Grace McCary. McCary has improved over the past month dropping her ERA from 8.485 to 4.974. It’s an improvement that is coming at the right time according to McGuire.
“Her improvements are great and it is coming at the right time in the season,” McGuire said. “That also speaks for our defense too. Pitching and the specific pitcher for an opponent could make all the difference.”
As the area tournament looms, competition is going to come down to a one-game at a time basis and for the Tigers their biggest hurdles will come on the field. But McGuire says that it will be hard to say which teams will be their biggest competition.
“That’s hard to say, we have beat Reeltown but they have been close games,” McGuire said. “it will come down to how bad each team wants the win and the post season. With Beulah, both games have been lower scoring with Beulah winning both.”
The area tournament is May 4-5 at Beulah.