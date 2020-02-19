Last year left a bitter taste in Dadeville’s mouth.
The Tiger baseball team felt it was brewing something big, but they were upset in the first round of the AHSAA Class 3A playoffs.
The good news for Dadeville is the Tigers didn’t graduate much off what they thought was a special group and that loss is being used as motivation to push even harder this season.
“We have guys coming back with experience and I’m very optimistic,” Dadeville coach Curtis Martin said. “I think we have a team to be special. We have guys that are working hard and leaders that are stepping up, so the sky is the limit. If I get guys that buy in and stay hungry throughout the season and keep focus on the overall goal, I think we’re going to be in good shape.”
Dadeville graduated only two seniors last year, but those were incredibly key pieces in Jake Outlaw, who was the team’s leading hitter, the starting shortstop and an ace relief pitcher, and Slade McCullers, who was the second-best hitter, the starting catcher and another regular on the mound.
At catcher, there’s still a battle for the starting spot but Martin said he likes what he’s seen from Cameron Tidwell, who is a senior and caught last year when McCullers was pitching, and Caleb Bice.
On the mound, the expectations are going to be soaring for Tripp McKinley. Although McKinley is still playing basketball, Martin is not worried about McKinley being ready for baseball when the time comes.
“I have high expectations for him on the mound, at the plate and even in the field,” Martin said. “He’s definitely going to be a key guy for us. He’s still with basketball, but he’s been putting in extra work on his own time with throwing and hitting. Tripp is just an overall athlete.”
When not pitching, McKinley will take up a spot in left field. Filling out the pitching rotation will be Alex Walker, who will also play third, Alex Sims, who may take over the starting shortstop position, Walker Spraggins, an outfielder, and freshman Wes Robinson.
“Wes has opened my eyes a little bit this offseason,” Martin said. “As far as our bullpens in January and some live pitching we’ve been doing in practice, Wes has looked really good. He’s been a pleasant surprise for me as a ninth-grader.”
Max McClendon will likely take over the starting spot at first base, while second base has been a battle between Kade Harkins and Alex Ward. Lane Smith may also do some work at shortstop when Sims is on the mound.
In the outfield, Walker may see some time when McKinley is pitching and Ty Bell will start in right field. In center field, Cooper Childers will return to take up his starting spot and he’ll likely be the leadoff batter as well.
“Cooper is going to be huge for us,” Martin said. “He’s, in my opinion, probably one of the best center fields in the state. As far as range and arm, I’d put him up against anybody in the state. He also had a good year at the plate last year and I’m excited to see what this season brings.”
In addition to Childers, McKinley, Sims and Tidwell should all be strong hitters for the Tigers.
After having just two seniors last year, the Tigers are loaded with seven this season and all of them now have playoff experience. Plus, they have that bitter taste they’re trying to spit out.
“Last year I thought we had the talent but as far as the experience, we only had two guys on the whole team that had playoff experience,” Martin said. “This year, we have over 10 guys with playoff experience so I think leadership will be huge for us this year. They’ve been there and they know what to expect. I think that’s been a huge motivation for us, getting past that first round and doing something special this year.”
Dadeville begins its season Thursday at home against Valley.