The Dadeville is turning over a new leaf when it comes to its football program. The retirement of head coach Richard White after 20 years has led the Tigers on an extensive search to find the next candidate to take the coaching reigns and they have now found that man in Roger McDonald.
McDonald has brought a mixture of new and old school to the program in hopes of bringing the program back to where White had it in years past. McDonald has brought his I-formation scheme to the offense in hopes of keeping defenses honest. Inside and outside zone runs will be the go-to play on running downs for the Tigers, but that doesn’t mean the Tiger offense doesn’t want to throw it around the yard. Setting up the pass through the run will be instrumental in the I-formation offense, making defenses creep up to help stop the run, then using the play action pass to hit the intermediate and deep passes for big play potential—something Dadeville lacked last season.
McDonald has put his faith in junior quarterback Lane Smith who is entering his second year as the signal caller for the Tigers.
“He’s doing his best to get better and learn our offense,” McDonald said. “You can tell he’s been working on being a better leader, too.”
Smith is not the only familiar face on offense as Christian Nelson and Javuntae Holley are both returning for a one-two punch at running back. Holley and Nelson are both speed demons for the Tigers, offering explosive plays in the run game while also making big gains catching the ball out of the backfield.
On the defensive side of the ball, sophomore Avontae Wilson is the signal caller for McDonald’s 4-4 defense. The 4-4 defense puts a lot of players at the line of scrimmage and allows the Tigers to throw different bodies at the opposing quarterback through blitz packages. Having eight players inside the box can overwhelm and confuse a quarterback. The 4-4 defense has been a staple of McDonald’s 32-year career as a coach.
“The 4-4 allows us to be balanced on defense,” McDonald said. “It’s what I know and what I’ve used throughout my career.”
The Tigers’ participation is up this year despite having only four seniors on the roster. The influx of players could only mean the student-athletes are excited for the next chapter of the Tiger football program with a new coach, philosophy and uniforms. Having a young roster means the future looks bright for Dadeville, but that doesn’t mean the Tigers don’t want to make a splash this year; in fact, it’s quite the opposite. The vibe around the campus and practice insists the Tigers are expecting a big year.
“We’re a young team, so we are doing our best to make it easy on (the players),” McDonald said.
Dadeville’s youth may lead to some bumps in the road this season. But, next season once the Tiger players have learned the method to McDonald’s madness, they should be a force to be reckoned with.
McDonald’s confidence has superseded him, as his players have taken that confidence and look to build on it with an opening night win against longtime rival Elmore County at home. An opening night win would do wonders toward starting the McDonald era off on the right foot.
Speaking of rivals, Reeltown has moved up to Class 3A after its 13-2 season, and right into Region 4 with Dadeville, giving an already competitive and heated rivalry more fuel.
“We are going to look at every game the same,” McDonald said. “I’m more worried about us and doing what we need to do. Right now, we are taking things one day at a time.”