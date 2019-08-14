Although Dadeville would’ve certainly liked to go all the way, the Dixie Youth Majors All-Star team made its hometown proud by finishing second at the recent Dixie Youth World Series in North Carolina.
“We did just a little bit of everything well,” Dadeville coach Marc Gooden said. “We didn’t make very many mistakes. We hit the ball well and our pitchers did great.”
Representing Alabama, Dadeville was immediately put to the test during the World Series but managed to eke out a 4-3 victory over Georgia. Alabama’s next two victories were much more dominating, as it defeated Texas, 10-3, and South Carolina, 5-2. Alabama met its maker against Mississippi, which beat it twice to win the World Series.
Mississippi was the clear favorite in the first game, winning 12-2, but the youngsters from Dadeville battled back and put up a good fight in the final game. They ultimately fell just 8-5.
“It was an awesome thing for the kids to get to go and do that,” Gooden said. “It was a really good experience.”
With those players not having many years separated between themselves and varsity baseball, Gooden is hopeful this experience will reinvigorate their love for the game of baseball and help the Dadeville Tigers become a threat for years to come.
“I hope it really helped them to keep wanting to do it,” Gooden said. “They’re all getting to that age where they have to play high school baseball, so I hope it gives them the desire to keep going.”
Team members for Dadeville’s All-Star squad included Cam Heard, Dylan Adcox, Cameron Gooden, Jay Burns, Jordan Johnson, Brock Bell, Alex Payne, Wyatt Dunn, Riley Humphrey, Tyler Garrett, Lukei Tarver and Hudson Smith.