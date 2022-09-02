After an unexpected week off due to rain, Dadeville came out stronger than ever and crushed region foe Weaver, 39-6.
“We ran the ball well, threw the ball well, our defense played well,” head coach Roger McDonald said. “We just played really well all around tonight.”
The night started off perfectly for Dadeville, as the Tigers were able to force a three-and-out on Weaver’s first possession.
Punting away to speedster Phil Dowdell, the senior took the punt to the house to open the floodgates for the away team.
It did not take long for Dadeville to find the end zone again as the Tigers’ defense forced a Weaver fumble and picked the ball up for another score. Senior Kenneth Garrett was the lucky recipient of the scoop-and-score touchdown.
The two scores were separated by less than a minute.
With a 27-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, Dadeville was comfortably ahead and able to impose its will all throughout the contest.
Freshman Brandez Eason found the end zone again for his third score of the year.
