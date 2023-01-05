Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
The scoring was hardly done, as Dadeville went on a 10-2 run to open the third quarter that extended to a 25-9 run during the entirety of the third period.
In the fourth, the Tigers let up slightly, but still managed to outscore Beauregard 6-4 in the closing frame.
To lead all scorers, Dowdell dropped 24, including three balls from deep. Doss dropped 16, Javarious Askew scored 15 and Rambo added 12 of his own.
On the night, every Tiger that entered the ball game had at least one basket. As a team, the Tigers dropped 10 three-pointers. Had Dadeville only shot three pointers on the night, they only could have lost by just three points.
“We shot the ball real, real well tonight,” Foster said. “When we are hitting them, we are going to be a real tough out. We just shot really well tonight.”
For a team looking to get a statement victory, Dadeville got it against 5A competition on Thursday.
“I was just so impressed with how unselfish they were,” Foster said. “We have been talking about it all year long. We always talk about going down to penetrate, then kick it to your brother. It worked like a dang charm tonight.”
Next up for Dadeville (5-6) is a game at Beulah on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
