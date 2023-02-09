On Wednesday, Dadeville softball was finally at full strength.
While basketball and softball do not have much in common, the one thing the two sports share is their seasons overlap.
Last season, Dadeville couldn’t field its full roster until right before its first game due to a late run by the basketball team. This year, the team gets about two weeks to get ready.
During Wednesday’s practice and throughout the year, coach Jordan McGuire’s team took the field under the leadership of eight seniors.
Last year’s squad had only two, so an uptick in senior leadership and experience can only spell good things for McGuire’s girls in their 2023 campaign.
“These girls have been playing together for a while,” McGuire said. “They have got some great chemistry. I am really looking forward to moving forward this season. I am really excited.”
Of the eight, two of Dadeville’s softball players really stand out. Tess McKinley and Jaidyn Gossett are returning, both of whom were All-Outlook selections last season.
McKinley was on the First Team, after a season of batting .333 and playing second base and pitching.
Gossett, a Second Team selection, will return behind the plate while also splitting time in the field.
While McGuire has two stars in Gossett and McKinley, every other senior will look to provide their own spark and build off of last year’s 9-23 record.
“They are all just great and hard working,” McGuire said. “They have come up through the sport together as a big group of girls. They just all get along. I am so excited about all of them.”
Dadeville’s recent area tournament loss in basketball will round out the softball roster with any remaining players, but plenty has already been done to get the Lady Tigers ready for their first game against Opelika on Feb. 21.
“We have already been doing some pretty consistent stuff like cage work, hitting, offense and defense,” McGuire said.
While two weeks to prepare is a lot more time to get ready than last year, there will still be growing pains. McGuire knows her team has to get their plays down, while also acclimating back into softball shape, before their first matchup.
“We have to work on offensive plays and defensive plays,” McGuire said. “We have been going through the motions, but now we have to start seeing who plays well together, what defense works best. We need to see how our hitters line up. We are about to have to see our different lineups, setups with each of our groups.”
The way McGuire hopes her team can navigate this transition period from basketball to softball, and all the way through the season, is by the leadership of her senior core.
If there is anyone that knows what it takes to get through a season, McGuire’s battle-tested seniors should be the group.
“I think they have set a good precedent for leadership,” McGuire said. “All these girls are putting in a lot of effort each and every day.”